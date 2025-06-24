Bambu Lab slices the price of its high-speed P1P 3D printer by 43% — $399 deal marks its 3rd Anniversary Sale

Great news for 3D printing deal hunters as Bambu Lab celebrates its 3rd anniversary with some superb discounts on a host of printer products and accessories. One that really stood out, though, was this amazing discount on the excellent Bambu Lab P1P - a high-speed Core XY printer that can blast prints out in next to no time, thanks to its up to 20,000 mm/s² acceleration.

If you head on over to the Bambu Lab website, you can see today's deal on the Bambu Lab P1P 3D Printer, now only $399 after being reduced in price by a massive $300. Plus, whilst stocks last, you can also grab a free anniversary gift with your purchase. Check the store page for more details on the available gifts.

Our 3D printing expert had the chance to review the Bambu Lab P1P and awarded this printer an Editor's Choice award. The P1P came semi-assembled and was easy to set up. The printer comes with automatic bed leveling, an abundance of presets in the slicer software, and features exceptional print speeds. As noted in our review, the P1P is basically a stripped-down version of Bambu Lab’s deluxe X1-Carbon 3D printer.

Bambu Lab P1P High-Speed Core X/Y Printer: now $399 at Bambu Lab (was $699)

The P1P is a skeletal-looking, barebones 3D printer from Bambu Lab that ditches the luxury and flair to produce a super fast printing workhorse with maximum performance at an affordable price. Features high-speed 3D printing with up to 20,000 mm/s² acceleration, and compatibility with AMS for multi-color prints.

The Bambu Lab P1P comes with everything you need to get your printer set up, as well as a few extra parts. Included in the box are tools to maintain the printer, a spare hotend, two spare nozzle wiping pads, and a microSD card. There’s also a roll of white PLA and screws to attach the DIY side panels should you wish to print them.

See our review of the Bambu Lab P1P for more information on this super fast Core XY printer.