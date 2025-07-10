Bambu just gave its Lab A1 3D printer a $60 discount to rival the Amazon Prime Day sale

We gave the Bambu Lab A1 an Editor's Choice award when we reviewed it in 2023, and now this great printer has a healthy discount for Amazon Prime Day. Right now, you can get one for $60 off direct from Bambu, now $339 instead of $399.

This is a great 3D printer to introduce the world of 3D printing to a new user. Why? Because it is so easy to assemble and use. It also produces wonderful prints, fast!

So, whether you want to dip your toes into 3D printing, or you need a reliable workhorse for your cosplay/prop making/printing flexible dragons Etsy store empire, this is a printer that you need to look at.

Save $60 Bambu Lab A1 3D Printer: was $399 now $339 at Bambu Lab The Bambu Lab A1 is fast, easy to use and now has a healthy discount for Amazon Prime Day. If you are just getting into 3D printing, or need a reliable "bed slinger" to increase your output, this is for you. If you want to start multi-color printing, the $479 combo kit is for you. The extra outlay brings a four-color AMS that is easy to use, but it does take up a little more space.

In our review of the Bambu Lab A1 we loved how easy to assemble and use this "bed slinger" (the proper term is Cartesian 3D printer) was. Also, the quality of the A1 chassis is amazing considering its price.

In the review, our 3D printer specialist, Denise Bertacchi remarked that, "Unlike other Bambu Lab printers, the A1 arrives with some assembly required, but has the same direct drive and steel tipped full metal hotend that can reach 300 degrees. It has a top speed of 500mm/s, but “only” half the maximum acceleration rate at 10,000mm/s², which is still enough to make it the fastest Cartesian printer we’ve reviewed."

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Bambu Lab A1 has a full-color touchscreen, which is used to control and tweak your print. That said, this 3D printer is so easy to use, you will rarely use this screen, unless you prefer to save your prints to a micro SD card, then you will need to push a few buttons. For those of us who prefer sending prints over Wi-Fi, the Bambu Lab A1 has you covered. Its slicer — the software that converts the 3D object into something a 3D printer can use, Bambu Studio, is based on PrusaSlicer and is exceptionally easy to use.

The Bambu Lab A1 is a fast printer, granted it isn't as fast as Bambu Lab's own CoreXY printers, but they cost more. In our review, Bertacchi noted that "I ran an amazingly-fast 19 minutes 15 seconds Benchy using Speed Boat Rules (2 walls, 3 top and bottom layers, 10% grid infill, a .25 layer height and .5 layer width). The layers are mostly smooth with a surprisingly crisp bow which shows off the printer’s excellent cooling. We printed it in ordinary gray Inland PLA."

With the Bambu Lab A1, you can print in PLA, PETG, TPU filaments, and the included 0.4mm high flow nozzle is fed a constant stream of molten plastic by the direct drive extruder. The extruder makes it easy to swap filaments and work with the softest TPU.

The $479 combo kit brings an AMS (Automatic Material System) to this great printer. The AMS enables multi-material and multi-color printing for this reliable and simple bed slinger.

This is a great printer and with a healthy saving, you can get one for a low price this Amazon Prime Day.

