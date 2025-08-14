Get a blisteringly-fast and reliable Gen5 NVMe SSD for only 11 cents per gigabyte — Crucial T710 2TB returns to lowest price ever at just $230, a massive 36% discount

PCIe Gen5 NVMe drives are still largely in their infancy, having launched some two years ago, but they're quite expensive and simply too overkill for most people. That being said, prices have steadily declined, and Crucial's T700 lineup of Gen5 SSDs has been the frontrunner in the discount race for a while. We've covered their T700 and T705 models before, but now we're bringing you a deal for the big boy, the T710. For a limited time, Crucial's blisteringly fast 2TB variant of T710 SSD can be yours for just $229.99, that's a 36% cut from its original price and an all-time low. Not only that, but the 1 TB and 4 TB models are also on sale with solid discounts of their own.

Save $131 Crucial T710 2TB Gen5 NVMe SSD: was $360 now $229 at Amazon A hyper-fast SSD that's perfect for any kind of workload. Whether it's a loading screen you're trying to avoid or mutli-stream 4K video editing, the T710 can easily keep up with any task today, while being ready for serious performance even tomorrow. Add a heatsink and you can even slot this in a PS5! Read more ▼

Talking specs, Crucial is holding nothing back with the T710 as it's the company's flagship offering. Unlike the lower-end variants, the T710 uses Silicon Motion’s SM2508 controller, which is faster and more efficient. The drive has sequential read speeds of up to 14,500 GB/s and write speeds up to 13,800 GB/s, along with ~2.2M random read/write IOSPs. The specs differ slightly if you opt for the 1 TB model compared to the 2 or 4 TB — for instance, instead of the base 600 TBW, you get 1,200 TBW of endurance with the 2 TB model, which is still plenty for a drive of this stature.

We haven't reviewed this exact drive, but the T705 faired remarkably in our testing just last year, and we called it the fastest drive of that time, so expect this to be even better. We've seen numerous benchmarks that show this to be the fastest drive on the market. More importantly, for the discounted price it's at right now, it becomes a no-brainer.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

What's further special about this drive and deal is that this is a new product, only having been announced in May of this year and being on sale for a couple of months. We rarely see bleeding-edge NAND get discounted this quickly. Crucial is also packing a five-year warranty with the T710, and if you don't know, Micron is the manufacturer behind Crucial, and they're a highly reputable name in the industry. The T710 is built to keep up with all your intensive tasks today and be prepared for anything tomorrow, including console gaming.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, or CPU Deals pages.