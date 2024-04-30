The superfast 13,600 MB/s 1TB Crucial T705 PCIe 5.0 SSD is on sale for only $154

Crucial's T705 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD is one of the fastest currently available drives that you can get your hands on (see our review of Crucial's T705 for more details) today. If speed really matters to you, or you're a sucker for having to have the most powerful components in your builds, then this component certainly qualifies for that.

The difference in load times in games between this drive and an older top-tier Gen 4.0 SSD is noticeable — if only barely. However, there is a large difference in price, with a Gen 5.0 drive costing almost triple the money if it's not on sale. With today's deal you can save 35% on the MSRP of the 1TB Crucial T705 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD and pick one up for just $154.

Making the most of DirectStorage tech, the Crucial T705 takes the strain off other system resources to allow faster speeds during data transfer and makes impactful changes to load times for things like texture rendering in games with high-end graphics. With extremely fast sequential read and write speeds of 13,600MB/s and 10,200MB/s respectively the T705 makes the most of the PCIe 5.0 bandwidth availability.

Crucial T705 1TB Gen 5.0 PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD: now $154 at Amazon (was $239)



If you want the fastest SSD drive in your PC then the Crucial T705 is one of the top contenders. With extremely impressive sequential read/write speeds of 13,600/10,200MB/s, this SSD will load your games and applications faster than ever.

The T705 comes in the M.2 form factor and installs easily in your motherboard's M.2 slot. Gen 5 SSDs do run hot thanks to an increase in power draw, to combat this the T705 comes with a copper-clad label to help make contact with heatsinks for effective heat transfer from the drive to improve performance and reduce the chances of thermal throttling occurring.

As an added marketing bonus, you can get one month of the Adobe Creative Cloud All-Apps plan when you purchase and register your Crucial T705.