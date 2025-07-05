Super fast Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSDs are over 25% off at Amazon — PCIe 5.0 drives with speeds over 14,000 MB/s

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD line at a pretty good discount. These SSDs are extremely fast and are currently discounted by more than 25%. These SSDs come in a range of capacities, including 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB models. We haven't had the opportunity to review this SSD yet, but the specs outlined by Kingston definitely have our attention.

We first announced the release of the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD line back in April. This is the first discount we've seen for them since the official release. If you want a better idea of how it compares to other SSDs leading the market, check out our list of best gaming SSDs and see which ones we recommend, along with their respective specs.

Kingston’s FURY Renegade G5 1TB SSD: now $171 at Amazon (was $203) The 1TB model is now discounted from $203 to $171, representing a 16% savings off the usual price. It can reach read/write speeds of up to 14,200/11,000 MB/s. It's protected by a 5-year warranty from Kingston, which voids if the TBW reaches 1 PB within that time frame.

Kingston’s FURY Renegade G5 2TB SSD: now $245 at Amazon (was $329) You can save 25% on the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 2TB model. It's capable of reaching read/write speeds up to 14,700/14,000 MB/s. The TBW for the 2TB model differs from the 1TB model, with a capacity of 2PB instead.

Kingston’s FURY Renegade G5 4TB SSD: now $466 at Amazon (was $629) The biggest discount is on the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 4TB SSD, which is 26% off at $466. It boasts the fastest read/write speed, listed at 14,800/14,000 MB/s. It has a TBW of 4PB.

All drives in this line feature an M.2 2280 form factor and are compatible with PCIe 5.0 x4 NVMe interfaces. They all have read speeds over 14,000 MB/s that are paired with impressively high write speeds, which can reach just as high depending on their capacity. The purchase is supported by both Amazon's 30-day return policy as well as a limited 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Kingston.

Visit the Kingston Fury Renegade G5 SSD product page at Amazon for more details.

