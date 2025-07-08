This is the ultimate SSD deal to beat on Prime Day — grab a 4TB Crucial P310 for $199, the most affordable 4TB SSD on the market

Ever find yourself running out of storage on your system? Things may have changed since the last time you were shopping for a speedy NVMe SSD drive to beef up your storage. With modern games taking up an enormous amount of space on your disk, with titles like Call of Duty Black Ops 6 taking up a massive 106 GB, it might be a good time to upgrade. The good news is that as a part of Amazon's Prime Day deals, Crucial has discounted the excellent 4TB P310 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD by 40%, achieving the lowest ever price we've seen this product at.

Now, we wouldn't recommend that you buy something as critical to your system as storage, unless we've actually tested it for ourselves, and the Crucial P310 performed excellently in our review, which we published at the end of 2024.

Crucial's P310 NVMe SSD is a QLC-based drive, powered by the Phison E27T controller. As a result, the P310 boasts excellent power efficiency, meaning that it will manage to stay operational and within safe levels, even when under sustained loads. Within our benchmarks, the drive reached a maximum reported temperature of just 52°C. This means that the drive isn't anywhere near throttling thresholds, allowing you to run the drive safely without the need for a dedicated heatsink.

In our benchmark testing, the Crucial P310 performed very well, achieving good write speeds across a range of synthetic and real-world workloads. While its QLC-based flash limits its total speeds when compared to QLC drives, for a consumer drive that's at a discount as good as this, there isn't much better that you can ask for.

Our review put it in the best terms possible: It's a high-performance drive that's aimed at budget-class buyers, and wasn't exactly the biggest bargain at MSRP pricing. However, now that it has a hefty 40% discount slapped on it as a part of our Amazon Prime Day sales, it's a much more attractive deal.

Frankly speaking, as someone who runs two 4TB NVMe SSD drives in their main system, there's a certain freedom you get when you load up your PC with ample space. You won't have any anxiety about backing up your files or have to deal with uninstalling games repeatedly every time a new release comes out. It's also going to be undoubtedly brilliant for anyone working with a content creation workflow, thanks to its rapid access speeds.

It's very unlikely that we're going to see a better SSD deal than this for Amazon Prime Day, so be sure to snap one up if you're in the market for one. There are plenty of drives at a discount that you should not purchase; some of those products don't use the highest quality NAND or controllers, and you'll really want to steer clear of them. In our minds, this should be the main SSD you should shoot to purchase in this shopping season, especially if you are after a bargain.

