Grab a 4TB SSD for 5 cents per gigabyte in stellar second-day Amazon Prime Day sales – 8TB models start as low as 7 cents per GB

As we enter day two of the Amazon Prime Day sales, the SSD deals continue to rain down. Savings and deals for 2025 mean that finally taking the leap beyond 1 or even 2TB of storage is now on the cards. 4TB SSDs at their best price should now run you in the region of just $0.05 per GB, or $0.06 if you want a more premium drive from the likes of Samsung.

Below, we list all the current 4TB and 8TB PCIe 4 and PCIe 5 SSDs we could find for sale, and we keep this list updated constantly. Many of these drives also make an appearance on our list of the Best SSDs, and you'll find plenty of other deals on smaller, more affordable SSDs in our Amazon Prime Day Best SSD deals 2025 hub.

Our new top drive, thanks to Amazon Prime Day, is the excellent Crucial P310, which is now $199 for a 4TB module, the absolute best SSD deal we've seen this week. The best mid-range drive on this list is either the Samsung 990 Evo Plus ($234) or the WD Black SN850X ($279).

You can peruse the list below and click on the bold blue price text in the table to see the deals:

Swipe to scroll horizontally 4TB SSDs Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed Crucial P310 $199 $0.05 7,100 MB/s 7,100 MB/s Silicon Power UD90 $209 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 4,800 MB/s WD Blue SN5000 $209 $0.05 5,500 MB/s 5,500 MB/s Crucial P3 Plus $219 $0.05 5,000 MB/s 5,000 MB/s Silicon Power US75 $219 $0.05 7,500 MB/s 6,500 MB/s PNY CS2241 $229 $0.06 5,000 MB/s 4,200 MB/s WD Black SN7100 $229 $0.06 7,250 MB/s 6,900 MB/s TeamGroup MP44 $232 $0.06 7,400 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Samsung 990 Evo Plus $234 $0.06 7,250 MB/s 6,300 MB/s Addlink A93 PS5 SSD $274 $0.07 7,400 MB/s 6,500 MB/s WD Black SN850X $279 $0.07 7,300 MB/s 6,600 MB/s Samsung 990 Pro $299 $0.08 7,450 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Kingston Fury Renegade $329 $0.08 7,300 MB/s 7,000 MB/s Crucial T705 $384 $0.09 14100 MB/s 12,600 MB/s Samsung 9100 Pro $384 $0.10 14,800 MB/s 13,400 MB/s

What if you want to take the next step up? You can grab an 8TB SSD for as little as $0.07 per GB. The best choice here is the WD Black SN850X, a PCIe 4.0 drive that reads and writes at about 7,200 MB/s. That drive is one of the best of the bunch, and it's selling at an all-time low price.

Swipe to scroll horizontally 8TB SSDs Drive Price Cost Per GB Read Speed Write Speed WD Black SN850X $545 $0.06 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s Lexar NM790 $588 $0.07 7,000 MB/s 6,200 MB/s WD Black SN850X with Heatink $638 $0.08 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s WD Black SN850P $658 $0.08 7,200 MB/s 7,200 MB/s XPG Adata Gammix S70 $699 $0.09 7,400 MB/s 7,400 MB/s TeamGroup MP44 $722 $0.09 7,400 MB/s 6,000 MB/s TeamGroup Cardea A440 $744 $0.09 7,000 MB/s 6,900 MB/s Inland 8TB Performance Plus $789 $0.10 7,100 MB/s 7,100 MB/s Corsair MP600 Pro $849 $0.10 7,000 MB/s 6,100 MB/s Corsair MP600 Pro (heatsink) $909 $0.11 7,000 MB/s 6,100 MB/s Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus $934 $0.13 7,100 MB/s 6,600 MB/s

If you can afford an 8TB drive, you'll be future-proofed for many years. However, 4TB is likely the sweet spot between price and capacity for most people. And of course, if you have more than one M.2 slot, you can always buy two 4TB drives for less than one 8TB drive.

