For a limited time, Crucial's T700 4TB SSD is back down to one of its lowest prices

Released last year in 2023, the Crucial T700 SSD is still one of the fastest available SSDs currently available on the consumer market. Prices of SSDs have also gone up or held steady since the low prices of the flash memory slump when overproduction saw some of the best prices for the most popular M.2 SSDs in recent memory. Today's deal is just $8 off of its lowest-ever price, with this limited-time offer bringing the T700 nearer that of its Gen 4 brethren.

You can find this SSD deal at Amazon, where the 4TB Crucial T700 is available for $349. With a massive 4TB of capacity and blazing-fast speeds of up to 12,400 MB/s, if you are a sucker for having to have the fastest and most powerful components in your PC then this might be an opportune moment to pick up a 4TB Crucial T700.

The Crucial T700 boasts sequential read speeds of 12,400 MB/s and sequential write speeds of 11,800 MB/s. Crucial uses a 232-layer Micron TLC NAND3 and a Phison E26 controller on this M.2 SSD and promises endurance of 2,500TB written on the 4TB model. The T700 drive is also optimized for Microsoft's DirectStorage technology, helping to free up extra CPU workload.

Crucial T700 4TB Gen 5 M.2 NVMe SSD: now $349 at Amazon (was $401)



On release, the Crucial T700 was the fastest available SSD, and even now it's one of the fastest available drives with blazing-fast sequential read/write speeds of 12400/11800MB/s. Using Micron's 232-layer TLC NAND3, this large-capacity 4TB drive is ideal for storing your games library or large files such as 8K video.

In our review of the Crucial T700, we awarded this superfast SSD 4.5 stars and noted its good all-around sustained performance. However, some cons of this drive are its high power consumption and heat generation, meaning you will want to make sure you are using some kind of heat dissipation via a motherboard heat spreader or attached heatsink.

Another caveat of this drive is that you can get a much better price for a 4TB Gen 4 SSD and save yourself money, as you won't be able to tell the difference in loading speeds for say gaming, but if it's large file transfers you might see some time shaved off.