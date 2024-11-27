Valve seemingly preps Steam Controller 2 and VR controller — "Ibex" and "Roy" controller renders spotted in SteamVR data mine

Yesterday on BlueSky, user Pavel Djundik (@xpaw.me) posted a thread of leaked renders for the upcoming Valve Steam Controller 2 (codenamed "Ibex") and a few different prototype renders for next-gen VR controllers (codenamed "Roy"). While these designs are hardly finalized due to being found through a SteamVR update leak, they do indicate where Valve is going with its next generation of input devices.

The "Ibex" Steam Controller 2 looks to be a complete evolution of the original Steam Controller with the Steam Deck's advancements in mind. It keeps the Steam Controller's dual trackpads while expanding to include dual analogs and full traditional control inputs. The "Roy" controllers also seem to show that Valve may take inspiration from Meta Quest controllers, with ringed and non-ringed designs a la the Meta Quest 3—but our focus is on "Ibex."

So, based on what we know, what can we say about Steam Controller 2? Not a lot— it's technically unconfirmed. There's a non-zero chance that none of these designs will see the light of day. However, a new Steam Controller design that's so clearly based on the Steam Deck's control layout points to some promising features.

Over on Steam Deck, users know that besides the standard gamepad buttons, you also have four back buttons, dual trackpads, gyro motion controls, and even touch-sensitive analog sticks. Touch-sensitive analog sticks are particularly popular among gamers who like gyro aiming, allowing motion to be only toggled when the right stick is being touched through the use of Steam Input.

With Steam Deck in mind as (essentially) the ultimate Steam Input device, it makes sense that Valve would bring over as many of its features as possible to the Steam Controller 2. Besides the apparent Deck layout inspiration (which now also recalls the twin high analog layout of the Nintendo Wii U Pro Controller), we expect to see Steam Controller 2 keep its four back buttons, touch sensitivity, and gyro controls, even if they aren't visible at this point. As a plus, this should make the Steam Input configurations for Steam Deck work flawlessly with Steam Controller 2, whether used with a docked Steam Deck or your own gaming PC.

This writer is still hoping for at least one more upgrade on the Steam Controller 2 versus simply reaching Deck parity. Shifting to Hall Effect analog sticks, which are immune to long-term stick drift development, would be a godsend for the peripheral's longevity. As a competitive gamer who purchased an Elite Series 2 on three separate occasions for its adjustable analog stick tension, I can very much attest to the importance of easily replaceable analog sticks, or Hall-effect sticks for a sustainable future in gamepad development.