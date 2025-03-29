Nvidia Breakfast Bytes are now available at Denny's if you want to experience the 'breakfast of geniuses'

If you wish to try out the "breakfast of geniuses," the Nvidia Breakfast Bytes first seen at GTC 2025 are now available at Denny's restaurants. This is the first product of 2025 with the Nvidia name on it that is readily available, is purchasable at the expected price, and is affordable. However, this sub-$5 breakfast of 520 calories made up mostly of flour, processed meat, and sugars, is probably as bad for your health as an RTX 50 graphics card is for your bank balance.

(Image credit: Denny's)

Denny's says the Nvidia Breakfast Bytes are a limited edition menu item, available until May 13. It consists of four pork sausage links, four fluffy buttermilk silver dollar pancakes, and a ladle of maple syrup.

In case you don't know what to do with this plateful of fast foodstuffs, Denny's shares bullet point instructions on "how to make the perfect byte" alongside a visual guide to folding the pancake around the sausage like a hot dog. (Wasn't this supposed to be the breakfast of geniuses?)

Actually, those instructions seem to stray a little from Jensen's favorite way to eat, as according to his own lore he would wrap a sausage with a pancake and then dip it into syrup as he chomped from one end to another – which sounds much more finger friendly.

(Image credit: Denny's)

Jensen's full-stack moment

"Denny's will always be a special place for me. It’s where I learned that no task was too small to do well," explained Jensen Huang about the special place the special place the restaurant has in his life and career.. "This dish powered me through my long shifts and eventually inspired the birth of Nvidia at a Denny’s booth right here in San Jose. Seeing it on the Denny’s menu today is a true full-stack moment!"

We don't know why Denny's is removing the Nvidia Breakfast Bytes from the menu in mid-May. But, until that fateful date, Denny's customers will be able to order this menu item online for carry-out or delivery, all day, every day, including late night via Dennys.com and the iOS and Android apps. Denny's customers in San Jose will enjoy a more convenient Nvidia Breakfast Bytes experience, as participating restaurants in this area of California - Nvidia's home turf - will serve the dish for dine-in customers.

After May 13 we guess you'll have to go back to 'menu hacking' to order up Jensen Huang's signature savory and sweet delicacy. Also, by that time, potential Nvidia graphics card customers will hopefully be having better luck securing their hardware at reasonable prices.