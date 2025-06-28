Asus makes branded burgers with KFC China, meal deal includes free limited-edition keycaps — ‘Fortress of Faith’ collaboration with fast food chain launches with $5.60 combo

Tech giant Asus has teamed up with KFC China to create two new menu items as part of its ‘Fortress of Faith’ campaign in the country. According to ITHome [machine translated], each burger comes inside a special, branded box, so everyone can see that you have something special on your tray. Additionally, the ROG logo is burned right into the top bun to remind you that you're eating a top-of-the-line burger made from Wagyu beef.

KFC China is offering two meal items: a four-piece meal set with the burger, some fried chicken, an egg tart, and a drink for 39.90 Yuan (about $5.60 at the current exchange rate) or a similar set that comes with a limited-edition keycap set for 42.90 Yuan (about $5.99).

You’re not getting short-changed with the burger, too, as it includes 120 grams (about a quarter of a pound) of meat, a special durian sauce, cheese, greens, and your usual burger condiments, and is called the Durian Multi-Cheese Juicy Wagyu Burger. If you’re not a fan of durian, you can also get the same promo with the Classic Wagyu Burger – Smokey Cheese Flavor. ITHome reports that the burgers have been in high demand despite launching only today, and that a few restaurants have already sold out.

This isn’t the first time that a gaming tech company has partnered with a restaurant (or vice-versa) to market their brand. Just last year, Pizza Hut released a pizza warmer designed to sit on top of the PlayStation 5. Although it did not sell the item directly, it made the 3D printing files for it available online for anyone to try. McDonald’s even introduced a McCrispy Gaming Chair that comes with a fry holder and sandwich warmer, ensuring that your food stays warm and you don’t make a mess while spending hours gaming on it.

KFC isn’t new to tech collabs, either. Back in 2020, the fast-food giant built the KFConsole — an Intel NUC PC based on a modified Cooler Master MasterCase NC100, designed to resemble a bucket for holding chicken (and comes with its own chicken chamber). You could get it with up to an Intel Core i9-9980HK CPU, an Nvidia RTX GPU, and 1 TB of NVMe storage. While today’s promo isn’t as wild as these earlier examples, it still shows that food brands recognize that they can connect with gamers through their stomachs.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.