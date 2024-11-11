Pizza Hut's new pizza warmer uses the PlayStation 5's heat to keep your pizza hot — you can 3D print the new PIZZAWARMR for free

Pizza Hut has melded the disparate worlds of bready, cheesy foodstuffs and console gaming with the new PIZZAWRMR. This innovation is designed to sit atop your Sony PlayStation 5 console and keep your takeaway of choice piping hot while you enjoy your heated gaming session. This isn't a new retail product or a giveaway, though. Pizza Hut Canada has made the 3D printing source files free for anyone who signs up to download, modify, and print.

The PIZZAWRMR design is inspired by the pizza-centric restaurant's red roof. The lid opens laptop-style for convenient pizza slice access. According to Pizza Hut, several slices of pizza can fit into the top box. Diagrams show that the hot exhaust from the console is channeled under and into the pizza area, which is the appliance of "science and engineering for the greater good," says the Pizza Hut marketing team.

The archive includes STL files and a PDF guide, which are included in the Pizza Hut Canada download. You will find 3D printer files for the body, left stand, lid, manifold, and suitable stand. According to the PDF guide, the design, as provided, is "specifically engineered to be compatible only with the console that has rear ventilation measuring 11.7 x 1.31 inches." Your 3D printer should have a bed at least 15 x 15 inches to accommodate the pizza, erm, PIZZAWRMR.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Pizza Hut Canada) (Image credit: Pizza Hut Canada) (Image credit: Pizza Hut Canada)

Further user measures are needed to protect your expensive console from the real and present danger of crumbs and grease. Pizza Hut suggests PIZZAWRMR users insert a 34 x 23 x 2.5cm foil tray inside the warmer.

We don't know why Pizza Hut switched to the metric system for foil trays—perhaps it's a Canadian thing. According to the fast food firm, the last piece of advice in the PDF is to start gaming to warm up the PIZZAWRMR and then place your pizza slices in the tray. Pizza Hut's medium pizza slices will fit best.

catch our livestream on the 29th and witness the PIZZAWRMR in action 👀 - YouTube Watch On

Fast food firms developing side-projects to appeal to gamers isn't exactly a new marketing strategy. In 2020, KFC famously presented the bucket-shaped KFConsole. The idea started as a joke but snowballed into a fully-fledged Intel NUC-powered console with a fried chicken storage drawer.