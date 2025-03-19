Nvidia CEO stops by Denny's food truck to eat and serve Nvidia Breakfast Bytes before GTC 2025

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang was spotted hanging out at Denny’s mobile diner hours before giving his keynote at GTC 2025. The billionaire was said to be trying out the restaurant’s limited-time special, ‘Nvidia Breakfast Bytes,’ which honors Huang, who once worked at the chain as a dishwasher, busboy, and waiter.

The menu item consists of four sausage links served with four buttermilk silver dollar pancakes and some syrup. According to the menu poster at Denny’s food truck near the GTC 2025 site (shared by The Mercury News), you should wrap the sausage with the pancake and then pour some syrup on it, like pigs-in-a-blanket style. The signboard also quotes the Nvidia CEO, saying the sausage and pancake combo helped him through long work days.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang stopped by the @DennysDiner mobile #GTC25 diner for breakfast🍳 trying out the special 'NVIDIA Breakast Bytes' menu item. Huge thanks to Denny's for celebrating the GTC keynote with us and honoring Jensen's history with the company 💚 pic.twitter.com/BnxkJ4vEGBMarch 18, 2025

Huang also unexpectedly appeared at the Live at Nvidia GTC with Acquired broadcast when the hosts were interviewing Jon Peddie about his memories with Jensen before Nvidia became the giant it is today. During that unplanned and somewhat chaotic scene, Jensen walked up the set and asked, “Did somebody order Denny’s?” He then started serving Nvidia Breakfast Bytes to everyone at the table while talking about his time at the diner.

“I came to the United States when I was quite young, and I didn’t really know what American food was. One day, I got a job at Denny’s when I was 15 years old, and there’s all of American food — all you can eat. It was the best job in the world because they gave you two free meals a day. Unbelievable, right?” Jensen said. “And you could eat anything you want except for the New York steak. So, my favorite was sausages and pancake, and you just roll it up like a corn dog, you know what I’m talking about? You dip it with some syrup. Back in the old days, we used to call it pigs in a blanket.”

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Live at Nvidia GTC with Acquired / YouTube) (Image credit: Live at Nvidia GTC with Acquired / YouTube) (Image credit: Live at Nvidia GTC with Acquired / YouTube)

This isn’t the first time that Jensen visited a regular restaurant and dined with some of his high-profile buddies. Just last January, he pulled some of the biggest industry leaders in Taiwan into his favorite place, with the local media calling it the ‘trillion-dollar banquet.’ He’s also been spotted several times going around food markets at night just before major events like Computex, making him quite popular among the common people and giving rise to the ‘Jensanity’ phenomenon.