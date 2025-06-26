Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang begins sale of $925M worth of Nvidia stock — sale of 6 million shares barely dents his $123 billion in shares

The leather jacket-toting CEO sold 100,000 Nvidia shares last Friday and Monday, marking the start of a planned sale of up to six million shares announced in March of this year. The company’s stock price around that time hovered at $144.56 per share, meaning Mr. Huang just made nearly $15 million over the weekend. Nvidia recently hit a record stock price of $154.31, so the total sale, if the company’s stock price holds, is potentially valued at almost a billion dollars — $925,429,000 to be exact. Despite that massive amount, it is but a drop in the bucket as his estimated net worth is $135 billion, says CNBC, putting him at number 10 on the Forbes list of the world’s richest people (at least at the time of writing).

This sale was planned months earlier with the Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, which helps avoid corporate insiders from being accused of insider trading. Huang’s timing is impeccable, though, as his stock sale started execution just as Nvidia’s value hit record highs. This also isn’t the first time that Nvidia’s C-suite has executed an 10b5-1 plan and benefited from its sky-high stock prices. Just last year, its executives and directors sold over $1.8 billion in Nvidia stock, with Jensen raking in $713 million in cash after selling six million shares — the same amount planned for this year.

Despite those sales figures, Jensen still owns a substantial amount of Nvidia. According to the SEC filing, he still has over 75 million shares in his direct ownership, plus another 783,375,400 shares owned indirectly through trusts and LLCs. Aside from that, he also received $49.9 million last year in total compensation, which was higher than the $44 million he received in 2023.

Nvidia’s massive growth happened within the last couple of years, when the AI boom propelled its stock price to the stratosphere. Its stock price hovered around $5 in the late 2010s, before jumping to around $25 to $30 in 2021 due to the GPU shortages. It dropped back down to $15 in late 2022 before skyrocketing in the years after that due to AI advancements. By late 2024, Nvidia overtook Apple as the world’s most valuable company, making it worth more than Amazon and Meta combined.

Follow Tom's Hardware on Google News to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.