Anthropic fires back at Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, says it has never claimed only Anthropic can build safe and powerful AI

Anthropic, the AI company behind popular (Large Language Model) LLM Claude, has hit back at comments made by Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, in which he stated that Anthropic believes AI is so scary and expensive that nobody else should do it.

Over the weekend, Huang criticized Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei in the wake of comments suggesting that AI could wipe out 50% of all entry-level white-collar jobs and cause unemployment to jump to 20% within the next five years. "One, he believes that AI is so scary that only they [Anthropic] should do it. Two, that AI is so expensive, nobody else should do it… and three, AI is so incredibly powerful that everyone will lose their jobs, which explains why they should be the only company building it," Huang said. Comments that have drawn the ire of the California outfit.

"Dario has never claimed that 'only Anthropic' can build safe and powerful AI," a company spokesperson told Tom's Hardware. "As the public record shows, Dario has advocated for a national transparency standard for AI developers (including Anthropic) so the public and policymakers are aware of the models' capabilities and risks and can prepare accordingly. He has also raised concerns about the economic impact of AI—particularly on entry-level jobs. Dario stands by these positions and will continue to do so."

The ongoing spat reflects Huang's own aversion to Anthropic's business model. Outlining his recent comments, Huang stated that he "pretty much disagree[d] with almost everything" Amodei says about AI.

"I think AI is a very important technology; we should build it and advance it safely and responsibly," he stated, arguing development of AI should continue in the open — "Don’t do it in a dark room and tell me it’s safe.”

Naturally, as the industry leader in providing AI hardware, Nvidia has a bullish stance on AI as a force for good, which contrasts with the tempered expectations of Amodei. While the latter's comments about AI replacing 50% of all white collar jobs and inflating unemployment might seem hysterical, they reflect a more subtle undertone of concern about AI taking jobs, which will only prove unfounded (or otherwise) with time.

