'Jensanity' continues in Taiwan, Mini-Jensen Huang cosplayer sports massive Nvidia GPU for Halloween

A young child in Taiwan was spotted wearing an unusual Halloween costume. A well-made replica of the ‘world’s largest graphics card’ that Juang pulled out of his oven when Nvidia unveiled the Ampere graphics architecture in 2020. This costume, which Nvidia shared on its X account, shows the Nvidia CEO’s continued popularity, especially on the island country.

We spotted mini-Jensen in Taiwan, well-crafted GPUs in hand!

Jensen Huang’s popularity soared during the AI boom, when the company he founded, Nvidia, became one of the most valuable in the world due to a surge in AI chip demand. Although Huang emigrated to the U.S. with his family when he was nine years old, many Taiwanese still see him as a bearer of Taiwanese pride, often treating him like a pop star whenever he lands on the island.

For example, fans and reporters alike hounded him when he explored Taipei streets before his 2023 and 2024 appearances at Computex. Even the King of Denmark jokingly called him a “king with the leather jacket on” during the launch of Denmark’s Gefion AI supercomputer. For his part, Jensen often stops to grant selfies and sign autographs, endearing him to the general public.

Jensen’s success is also seen in his bank account, with his personal net worth now greater than Intel’s market cap at $109 billion (versus $96 billion for Team Blue). Although he hasn’t yet broken the top 10 list of richest people on the planet, he’s less than $4 billion short of displacing former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer from tenth place.

However, everything isn’t about money. The two richest people on earth, Elon Musk and Larry Ellison, begging Jensen Huang for AI GPUs over dinner, says a lot about how much power that the Nvidia CEO wields over the AI race, at least in this moment. And, as the company continues to lead the hardware race for AI supremacy, especially with its Blackwell GPUs sold out for the next 12 months, we can only expect Jensen Huang’s popularity to rise over time.