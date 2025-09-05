Silksong crashes Steam, Nintendo eShop on release day — highly anticipated indie video game took six years to arrive and is already one of the most played games ever on Steam

Even Reddit's r/Piracy is recommending that everyone pays $20 for this indie game

The biggest video game of the year, if not the decade, has arrived on the scene in a major way. Hollow Knight: Silksong, widely considered to be the most anticipated indie video game release of all time, crashed digital storefronts like Steam and the Nintendo eShop on release yesterday, immediately hitting the Steam Charts with the third most concurrent players in the world as a paid, single-player platformer.

Silksong, the sequel to 2017's Hollow Knight, is currently the #3 most-played game on Steam before the West Coast even wakes up. Its peak of 535,213 players, achieved 3 hours after release, is enough to make it the 18th highest all-time peak on Steam, ahead of game franchises like Call of Duty, Grand Theft Auto, and Fallout. This is made more impressive by the fact that Silksong is an independent release from the three-person development squad Team Cherry, and is a Metroidvania-style platformer.

Silksong's release is the first time I've seen comments on the Piracy subreddit push for people to buy it instead.

— @airbagged.bsky.social (@airbagged.bsky.social.bsky.social) 2025-09-05T12:28:50.865Z

Silksong's crashing of games storefronts and incredibly high player totals are a good sign that the title will become one of the great indie games success stories. Game of the Year nominations and sales records are almost a foregone conclusion, with the $20 price tag becoming a rallying cry for fans against the perceived greed behind the $80 video game price tag now pushed by some AAA studios. What happens next for Silksong's release and its legacy is yet unknown, though we wouldn't be surprised to see it continue to climb higher up the record books.

