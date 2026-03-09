PC Components CPUs Intel keeps socket LGA 1700 alive with new P-core-only CPUs — 'Bartlett Lake' is official, but targets embedded applications with up to 12 cores News By Jake Roach published 9 March 2026 You won’t find these chips at retail. (Image credit: Intel) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 12 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.