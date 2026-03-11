Intel announces Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs, claims 15% higher gaming performance and multi-threaded boost — Core Ultra 7 270K and Core Ultra 5 250K come with more cores, faster memory, and a price cut

Arrow Lake is suddenly looking a lot more attractive.

Intel Arrow Lake Refresh
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel has finally revealed its long-awaited Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs. Dubbed Core Ultra 200S Plus, Intel is introducing two new chips in its lineup, both of which come with a price cut compared to their non-Plus predecessors. The headline claim is 15% higher gaming performance at 1080p compared to stock Arrow Lake chips — a number that Intel says it gathered from a geomean of 38 games tested at 1080p with High settings, in a bid to earn a spot among the best CPUs for gaming.

Arrow Lake Refresh brings four new SKUs total: two CPUs, each with two variations. Both come with an extra 4 E-cores compared to their stock designs, along with up to a 900MHz boost in die-to-die frequency, and they’ll be available in both K (unlocked) and KF (unlocked without integrated graphics) versions. The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus comes with 24 cores, split across eight P-cores and 16 E-cores, matching the Core Ultra 9 285K. The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus comes with 18 cores across six P-cores and 12 E-cores, falling slightly below the 20 cores available on the Core Ultra 7 265K.

Cores / Threads

Maximum Boost Clock

Power (PL1 / PL2)

Core Ultra 7 270K Plus

24 (8P + 16E) / 24

5.5 GHz

Core Ultra 7 265K

20 (8P + 12E) / 20

5.5 GHz

125W / 250W

Core Ultra 5 250K Plus

18 (6P + 12E)

5.3GHz

Core Ultra 5 245K

14 (6P + 8E) / 14

5.2 GHz

125W / 159W

