Intel announces Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs, claims 15% higher gaming performance and multi-threaded boost — Core Ultra 7 270K and Core Ultra 5 250K come with more cores, faster memory, and a price cut
Arrow Lake is suddenly looking a lot more attractive.
Intel has finally revealed its long-awaited Arrow Lake Refresh CPUs. Dubbed Core Ultra 200S Plus, Intel is introducing two new chips in its lineup, both of which come with a price cut compared to their non-Plus predecessors. The headline claim is 15% higher gaming performance at 1080p compared to stock Arrow Lake chips — a number that Intel says it gathered from a geomean of 38 games tested at 1080p with High settings, in a bid to earn a spot among the best CPUs for gaming.
Arrow Lake Refresh brings four new SKUs total: two CPUs, each with two variations. Both come with an extra 4 E-cores compared to their stock designs, along with up to a 900MHz boost in die-to-die frequency, and they’ll be available in both K (unlocked) and KF (unlocked without integrated graphics) versions. The Core Ultra 7 270K Plus comes with 24 cores, split across eight P-cores and 16 E-cores, matching the Core Ultra 9 285K. The Core Ultra 5 250K Plus comes with 18 cores across six P-cores and 12 E-cores, falling slightly below the 20 cores available on the Core Ultra 7 265K.
Cores / Threads
Maximum Boost Clock
Power (PL1 / PL2)
Core Ultra 7 270K Plus
24 (8P + 16E) / 24
5.5 GHz
Core Ultra 7 265K
20 (8P + 12E) / 20
5.5 GHz
125W / 250W
Core Ultra 5 250K Plus
18 (6P + 12E)
5.3GHz
Core Ultra 5 245K
14 (6P + 8E) / 14
5.2 GHz
125W / 159W
~ = Unknown