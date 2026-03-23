The legendary AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D just hit its lowest-ever price on Amazon — grab our favorite gaming CPU with a $60 saving for undeniably brilliant performance

AMD processors continue to deliver the best performance for gamers. Its newest option, the 9850X3D, might hold the crown, but the CPU it dethroned, the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, is an absolute powerhouse, and it's now down to just $419.95 right now on Amazon. That's a record-low price for this CPU, according to Camelcamelcamel's data and, considering its performance, one that you shouldn't ignore.

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To be honest, few CPUs have the reputation that the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D has. It requires almost no introduction, as it was (until very recently) the best CPU for gaming in the world, beating every other chip due to its massive cache capacity. This 8-core, 16-thread processor uses AMD's latest Zen 5 architecture, and has a boost clock speed of up to 5.2 GHz.

This is a fully unlocked CPU, too, so you can overclock it, which wasn't possible in earlier 3D V-cache capable chips. It's all down to that extra L3 cache, stacked beneath the CPU cores, closer to the integrated heat spreader, on a reconfigured die.

Save 12% ($59.05) AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D: was $479 now $419.95 at Amazon This 8-core X3D beast of a processor is on sale at its lowest ever price. While the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is faster by around 3%, the benchmarks prove how close of a run it is, with this CPU requiring 30% more power for almost the same performance.

You'll struggle to find a more efficient gaming processor on the market, either, at least with this pedigree. It offers the best performance per watt of any gaming CPU right now, beating the newest AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D. In fact, our CPU benchmark data shows that the difference in FPS between the Ryzen 7 9800X3D and Ryzen 7 9850X3D sits at just 3%, and that's at 1080p. If you're buying this chip, you're probably running your games at 1440p or 4K, which will further close the gap.

Put simply, if you pair this processor with a recent GPU, you won't see many bottlenecks. Pair it with a top-class option like the RTX 5080 or RTX 5090 and you'll be hitting high frame rates in any game you can throw at it. CPU-intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 won't be let down by that 96MB of L3 cache included in this X3D chip.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Longevity is baked into this CPU, too. As far as performance goes, you're getting a processor that sits at the top of the food chain and which, most likely, will continue to dominate games for years to come. Meanwhile, it uses AMD's AM5 platform, which the company has also promised to support for at least one more generation.

We've seen plenty of RAM combo deals featuring the 9800X3D lately, but if you're upgrading your existing PC, the $419.95 sale price for this simply epic processor can't be missed. You're also getting the recently-released Crimson Desert thrown in for free for a limited time only. There's no way to know how long Amazon will keep it at this price, however, so if you're thinking about an upgrade, you'd better be quick.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.