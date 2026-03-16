Nvidia debuts DLSS 5 for increased visual fidelity in games — AI-infused tech transforms pixels with photorealistic lighting and materials
News
By Brandon Hill published
DLSS 5 is on track for a Fall 2026 debut
Follow us
Add us as a preferred source on Google
Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter
Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Nvidia has used its DLSS technology across several GPU generations to upscale lower-resolution images in our favorite games. At CES 2026, Nvidia introduced DLSS 4.5, along with Multi Frame Generation 6X, to reduce unwanted artifacts, improve overall image quality, and smooth frame pacing.
But just as soon as DLSS 4.5 was introduced, Nvidia has now given us a brief preview of the next-generation: DLSS 5.
According to Nvidia, this is the single most significant advancement in computer graphics since the introduction of ray tracing eight years ago.
Image 1 of 6