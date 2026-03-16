Nvidia debuts DLSS 5 for increased visual fidelity in games — AI-infused tech transforms pixels with photorealistic lighting and materials

Nvidia has used its DLSS technology across several GPU generations to upscale lower-resolution images in our favorite games. At CES 2026, Nvidia introduced DLSS 4.5 , along with Multi Frame Generation 6X, to reduce unwanted artifacts, improve overall image quality, and smooth frame pacing.

But just as soon as DLSS 4.5 was introduced, Nvidia has now given us a brief preview of the next-generation: DLSS 5.



According to Nvidia, this is the single most significant advancement in computer graphics since the introduction of ray tracing eight years ago.