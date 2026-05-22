AI is starting to out-design chip engineers in narrow areas as LLMs accelerate software chip design tool development — "There is still a lot of human guidance" says Berkley researcher

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Automated analysis and design, powered by AI, could help the chip design process… with caveats.

A chip under a scanner at the Center for Heterogeneous and Performance Scaling laboratory
(Image credit: Getty Images / Ettiene Laurent)

For decades, semiconductor design has been driven by humans coming up with bright ideas that unlock new innovations. But the benefits of better chip design have been reaped, including the rise of AI, which now means there could be another party involved in making chip designs smarter: AI itself.

‘Chip designer’ isn’t one of the roles on the chopping block as AI automation upends the job market. But in the narrow pockets of the design flow where problems are structured, and evaluators are robust, it is starting to be adopted — with benefits.

Chris Stokel-Walker
Chris Stokel-Walker
Freelance Contributor

Chris Stokel-Walker is a Tom's Hardware contributor who focuses on the tech sector and its impact on our daily lives— online and offline. He is the author of How AI Ate the World, published in 2024, as well as TikTok Boom, YouTubers, and The History of the Internet in Byte-Sized Chunks.