PC Components GPUs Nvidia CEO says he's 'empathic' to DLSS 5 concerns — Jensen Huang doubles down on defense while decrying 'AI slop' News By Jake Roach published 23 March 2026 More of the same talking points, but it seems Nvidia has seen the backlash. (Image credit: Getty / Patrick T Fallon) Copy link Facebook X Whatsapp Reddit Pinterest Flipboard Email Share this article 0 Join the conversation Follow us Add us as a preferred source on Google Newsletter Stay On the Cutting Edge: Get the Tom's Hardware Newsletter Get Tom's Hardware's best news and in-depth reviews, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors By submitting your information you agree to the Terms &am