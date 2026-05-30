Lucky PC builder snipes $2,000 ROG Astral RTX 5080 on Facebook Marketplace for $500 — gets a nearly 75% discount card that 'works perfectly'

An enthusiast who has a habit of browsing Facebook Marketplace for great bargains just stumbled upon a deal of a lifetime. According to u/Sycosisv’s Reddit post, they saw a nearby listing that offered an ROG Astral RTX 5080 GPU for just $500. Even though it wasn’t brand new, it’s still a massive discount from the current retail pricing of the white GPU, which is listed for $1,949.99 on Amazon, Newegg, and Micro Center.

The GPU seems to be in good condition based on the photos added to the listing, and the OP immediately jumped at the chance to get a powerful GPU for a fraction of the price. However, someone offered the seller $800 while they were in transit to pick up the GPU. The seller at first thought about backing out of the deal and offering $100 to the Redditor for their trouble. But, in the end, they decided to honor the original deal, and u/Sycosisv went home with a new-to-them RTX 5080. They’ve also already tested out the GPU and were happy to report that it worked perfectly.

The Nvidia RTX 5080 is one of the most powerful gaming GPUs you can buy at the moment, but its high price is making it hard for us to recommend it as one of the best graphics cards for gaming. But at $500, the RTX 5080 turns from an expensive piece of gear into a must-have for your gaming PC build. By comparison, $500 would only get you a Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB, which has significantly less performance (but is still quite usable).

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Prices for PC components have been rising uncontrollably in recent years. It started with the GPU shortage that began with the cryptocurrency mining boom and continued with the massive demand by AI hyperscalers. When GPU pricing started to get back down to “normal” levels, PC builders and enthusiasts were hit by the memory and storage chip crisis, resulting in a massive jump in prices of RAM sticks and SSDs. It also affected graphics cards, especially those that feature high amounts of VRAM, and we’re now hearing reports that CPUs are in short supply, too.

Because of this, many people are holding off on purchasing new PCs or upgrading the components of their current ones. But if you really need to get computer parts right now and can’t spare that much cash, buying used is the way to go if you know what you’re looking for.