Asus' monstrous ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 includes expansive curved AMOLED display — also debuts 3,000W power supply and striking PC case

Asus has used its Computex press event to showcase a huge celebration of its ROG gaming sub-brand. It's been 20 years since the first ROG gear arrived, and Asus Chairman Jonney Shih commemorated the first footsteps of “The Journey of Dare” with the announcement of products that will form the ROG Edition 20 collection. You name it, there’s a cool black and gold ROG Edition 20 collection edition of it. From the headlining ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20 to motherboards, full PCs, PSUs, monitors, routers, peripherals, chairs, and even luggage, there’s an Edition 20 design being showcased in Taipei.

ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20

For many, the most alluring new limited edition product celebrating the first 20 years of the Asus Republic of Gamers will be the ROG Astral GeForce RTX 5090 Edition 20. The Astral is a well-established flagship for Asus and has even formed the basis of opulent extravaganzas dripping in gold.

Again, there’s gold in the Edition 20 design, but it is contrasted with plenty of matte black, red accents, and here plays second fiddle to the striking curved AMOLED display used by this commemorative design. Asus says this screen can be used to deliver “dynamic 3D visuals, custom animations, and real-time hardware data that extend ROG’s immersive design language beyond performance alone.”