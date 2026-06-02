Hands-on with Asus’ ROG Azoth Extreme Edition 20 mechanical keyboard – when carbon fiber isn’t enough, Asus goes for the gold
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By Matt Safford published
Upgraded Azoth Extreme features 24-karat gold accents, transparent switches and keycaps, and up to 1,600 hours of battery life over 2.4 GHz.
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For most of the past 20 years, black and red have been the iconic colors of Asus’ ROG brand. But to celebrate two decades of the Republic of Gamers, the company has settled on a black-and-gold motif, which we’ve