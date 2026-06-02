Hands-on with Asus’ ROG Harpe II Extreme Edition 20 gaming mouse – 24K gold and a 65K sensor

Believe it or not, it’s been 20 years since Asus launched its high-end Republic of Gamers gaming line with the first ROG Crosshair, back in 2006 (see our recent review of the commemorative Crosshair 2006 motherboard ). And because the sub-brand has since branched out to encompass nearly every aspect of gaming hardware (and also… noodles ), Asus is celebrating this platinum milestone with, among other things, new 24K gold-plated peripherals.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Here we are looking at the ROG Harpe II Extreme Edition 20 wireless gaming mouse, which sports a transparent rear section with a gold metal interior surrounding an RGB 20th anniversary ROG logo (which pulses in a gold color by default). It also features a gold metal scroll wheel and side buttons, gold-colored accents on the bottom Corning Gorilla Glass mouse feet, along with white and red lettering on the mouse itself, including a bold “ROG 06 ←→ ∞” graphic on the left mouse button, which implies the Republic of Gamers will outlive the heat death of the universe.

All of this sounds like manufactured opulence and gamer posturing – and it is, as Asus has priced this mouse at $259.99 USD. But Asus has spent the last two decades crafting generally well-designed high-end hardware around its ROG brand, and the ROG Harpe II Extreme Edition 20 is no exception.

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