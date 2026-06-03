Corsair shows off gaming mouse with dedicated Stream Deck launch button — wireless mouse also gets almost 50 hours of 8K battery life

Corsair showed off its new Stream Deck-integrated gaming mouse at Computex 2026 — the Nightsword v2 Wireless SD Stream Deck gaming mouse. This mouse is semi-unique in that the Stream Deck app detects it as part of the Stream Deck ecosystem, which means you can map Stream Deck features directly to the mouse's 8 programmable buttons. It also features a dedicated Stream Deck Launch button, which lets you open up a Virtual Stream Deck (e.g. a Stream Deck on your screen) and activate Stream Deck functions from said "VSD."

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