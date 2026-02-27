Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless MG Review: Not enough magnesium?

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Instead of reinventing the (scroll) wheel (or something), Corsair decided to take its ultra-lightweight high-performance Sabre v2 Pro wireless mouse to the next level — material-wise, that is. The brand announced two new versions of the Sabre v2 Pro at CES in January: One made of magnesium and one made of carbon fiber. This might not sound like a significant difference, but there are so many ultra-lightweight, stripped-down performance-first gaming mice these days that they're all pretty similar. So we took a look at both, naturally.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Corsair Sabre v2 Pro Wireless MG is the magnesium version: An ultra-lightweight wireless mouse with a symmetrical shape and a perforated magnesium alloy shell. It weighs 1.98 ounces (56g), which makes it 0.7 ounces (20g) heavier than the original Sabre v2 Pro, which weighs just 1.27 ounces (36g). It features Corsair's Marksman S 33K sensor, which has a maximum sensitivity of 33,000 DPI, a maximum speed of 750 IPS, and can handle up to 50 G's of force. It gets up to an 8,000 Hz polling rate — both wired and wireless — and up to 120 hours of battery life (over a 2.4GHz wireless connection with a 1,000 Hz polling rate).

It's definitely a funky-looking mouse — it's been a while since we've seen a mouse with so many holes vying for a spot on our list of