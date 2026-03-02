Transcend 260S 2TB SSD Review: A Dependable Alternative PCIe 5.0 Contender

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Transcend is probably a name you’re familiar with, and for good reason. The multi-faceted company is best known for its memory with a long history of reliable, if unassuming, products. The MTE260S, or 260S, SSD is no different, adorned with a simple graphene heatspreading label that hides a drive with a lot of potential. It’s not one you should overlook if you’re searching for power and consistency from a brand you’ve actually heard about.

In that respect, the 260S has a lot in common with Kioxia drives like the Exceria Plus G4 . While such drives are using licensed controllers like most other brands, you will usually have custom firmware and potentially hand-picked flash. The hardware also tends to be more consistent. As these drives are made for environments where reliability is important – in pre-builts, for small businesses, etc, this usually means they have a better track record. Performance may not be as good, but that’s often a worthwhile compromise. The 260S uses mature flash and has a simple but effective design that, while winning it no prizes, makes it a good alternative in this challenging market.

Transcend 260S Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 1TB 2TB 4TB Pricing $329 $749 N/A Form Factor M.2 2280 M.2 2280 M.2 2280 Interface / Protocol PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0 Controller SMI SM2508 SMI SM2508 SMI SM2508 DRAM DDR4 DDR4 DDR4 Flash Memory Micron 232-Layer TLC Micron 232-Layer TLC Micron 232-Layer TLC Sequential Read 14,000 MB/s 14,000 MB/s 14,500 MB/s Sequential Write 9,800 MB/s 11,000 MB/s 13,500 MB/s Random Read 1,600K IOPS 1,900K IOPS 2,000K IOPS Random Write 1,400K IOPS 1,400K IOPS 1,400K IOPS Endurance 750TBW 1,500TBW 3,000TBW Part Number TS1TMTE260S TS2TMTE260S TS4TMTE260S Warranty 5-Year 5-Year 5-Year

The Transcend MTE260S, or 260S, is available at 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB. Currently, the drive is out of stock, but this is one of those models you might be able to catch randomly at a good deal. Transcend drives are often available for good prices. They also tend to be more reliable than drives from generic brands.

This is a very fast drive with maximum performance around 14,500 / 13,500 MB/s for sequential reads and write workloads and up to 2,000K / 1,400K read and write IOPS in random workloads. The IOPS count might be lower than you’d expect from a drive in this class, but this needs to be taken within the proper context. Transcend makes OEM or client drives – drives used for prebuilts, businesses, etc – which usually have stricter operating requirements. The drives will often be more robust and consistent, and this could mean custom firmware that is, as a side effect, more restrictive of peak performance. This actually isn’t a bad thing, as you’re generally not reaching anywhere near two million IOPS. The given sequential numbers are also from ideal workloads with very high queue depths. So take that into consideration when comparing this model directly against the competition’s numbers.

Transcend doesn’t skimp on the warranty, covering the full five years with up to 750 of data writter per TB of capacity (750TBW). This is 25% above the normal 600TBW. Often, OEM drives, particularly low-end ones like the WD Green SN3000 , will skimp on shorter warranties and lower TBW. Not so with the high-end 260S.

Transcend 260S Software and Accessories

Transcend offers a surprising number of downloads for its products. For the 260S we’re most interested in SSD Scope which is Transcend’s SSD toolbox. While not fancy, SSD Scope has all the features you need. You can monitor drive health and diagnose problems, run secure erase or TRIM, update the firmware, and backup/clone your data, all in a single app. These are essential tools for any storage device and make it easier to transition to a new drive. While by no means a requirement, it’s nice to have this standard functionality.

Transcend 260S: A Closer Look