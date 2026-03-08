Seagate FireCuda X1070 SSD spotted at retailers — listed at $829.99 before any official announcement

Seagate's unannounced FireCuda X1070 NVMe SSD appeared on Amazon and Best Buy listings this week — with a full spec sheet from Best Buy and an indicated price of $829.99 — before its product page went offline, suggesting an announcement could be imminent. The drive is a PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 model coming in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and marks Seagate's first new consumer SSD in more than a year.

(Image credit: Future)

Sequential read speed is rated at 7,200 MB/s across all three capacities, and sequential write reaches 6,000 MB/s on the 1TB model and 6,500 MB/s on the 2TB and 4TB variants. Random performance is listed at up to 900,000 IOPS read and 1,000,000 IOPS write, depending on capacity. Seagate is bundling a 5-year warranty and three years of its Rescue Data Recovery Services across the lineup.

The X1070 trails on several key specs compared to the current FireCuda 530R. Sequential read and write speeds are lower across all three capacities, and the 530R's 4TB model is rated for 5,100 TBW versus the X1070's 2,400 TBW.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 X1070 1TB X1070 2TB X1070 4TB 530R 1TB 530R 4TB Interface PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 PCIe 4.0 x4 Seq. Read (MB/s) 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,400 7,400 Seq. Write (MB/s) 6,000 6,500 6,500 7,000 6,900 Rand. Read (IOPS) 850,000 900,000 900,000 — — Rand. Write (IOPS) 900,000 1,000,000 900,000 — — Durability Rating (TBW) 600 1,200 2,400 1,275 5,100 NAND TBC TBC TBC 3D TLC 3D TLC

That difference may come down to NAND type. Amazon's listing described the X1070 as using "3D QLC NAND," though the performance figures sit closer to what TLC-based drives typically deliver. QLC SSDs tend to drop off more sharply under sustained sequential writes once the SLC write cache is exhausted, which would also account for the lower TBW ratings. Neither the controller nor the NAND has been confirmed by Seagate, so both remain unknown until an official announcement.

The drive is certified for the ROG Xbox Ally, and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds, and the retail box includes a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial and a two-month Adobe Creative Cloud Pro subscription per the Best Buy spec sheet.

The decision to go with PCIe Gen4 rather than Gen5 is notable given that the FireCuda 540 uses a Gen5 interface. PCIe 5.0 SSDs remain expensive and run hot, so Gen4 makes sense given its apparent target applications, even if the X1070 appears to slot below the 530R on paper rather than above it. Seagate released no new consumer storage products in 2025, making the X1070 its first release in the client SSD market in over a year.

At this stage, no official information or launch date has been announced, and whether that $829 price tag is accurate remains unknown.