Seagate FireCuda X1070 SSD spotted at retailers — listed at $829.99 before any official announcement

Seagate's first new consumer SSD in over a year opts for PCIe 4.0 rather than Gen5.

The Seagate X1070
Seagate's unannounced FireCuda X1070 NVMe SSD appeared on Amazon and Best Buy listings this week — with a full spec sheet from Best Buy and an indicated price of $829.99 — before its product page went offline, suggesting an announcement could be imminent. The drive is a PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 model coming in 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB capacities, and marks Seagate's first new consumer SSD in more than a year.

Seagate X1070 product listing

The X1070 trails on several key specs compared to the current FireCuda 530R. Sequential read and write speeds are lower across all three capacities, and the 530R's 4TB model is rated for 5,100 TBW versus the X1070's 2,400 TBW.

Row 0 - Cell 0

X1070 1TB

X1070 2TB

X1070 4TB

530R 1TB

530R 4TB

Interface

PCIe 4.0 x4

PCIe 4.0 x4

PCIe 4.0 x4

PCIe 4.0 x4

PCIe 4.0 x4

Seq. Read (MB/s)

7,200

7,200

7,200

7,400

7,400

Seq. Write (MB/s)

6,000

6,500

6,500

7,000

6,900

Rand. Read (IOPS)

850,000

900,000

900,000

Rand. Write (IOPS)

900,000

1,000,000

900,000

Durability Rating (TBW)

600

1,200

2,400

1,275

5,100

NAND

TBC

TBC

TBC

3D TLC

3D TLC

That difference may come down to NAND type. Amazon's listing described the X1070 as using "3D QLC NAND," though the performance figures sit closer to what TLC-based drives typically deliver. QLC SSDs tend to drop off more sharply under sustained sequential writes once the SLC write cache is exhausted, which would also account for the lower TBW ratings. Neither the controller nor the NAND has been confirmed by Seagate, so both remain unknown until an official announcement.

The drive is certified for the ROG Xbox Ally, and ROG Xbox Ally X handhelds, and the retail box includes a one-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate trial and a two-month Adobe Creative Cloud Pro subscription per the Best Buy spec sheet.

The decision to go with PCIe Gen4 rather than Gen5 is notable given that the FireCuda 540 uses a Gen5 interface. PCIe 5.0 SSDs remain expensive and run hot, so Gen4 makes sense given its apparent target applications, even if the X1070 appears to slot below the 530R on paper rather than above it. Seagate released no new consumer storage products in 2025, making the X1070 its first release in the client SSD market in over a year.

At this stage, no official information or launch date has been announced, and whether that $829 price tag is accurate remains unknown.