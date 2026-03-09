3D printer that can mine Bitcoin uses excess heat for temperature control — throttled ASICs use printing bed as a heatsink

The creator of a 3D printer that mines Bitcoin took part in an interview on the Home Mining Podcast over the weekend. Host Two Sats quizzed creator PizzAndy about his adapted 3D printing prototype. In summary, the hybrid device is based on an open-source 3D printer design with a custom bed that is heat-controlled by throttling the Bitcoin mining ASICs attached to it. Yes, the printer bed is basically a heatsink. The compact prototype is capable of a humble 500 GH/s, says PizzAndy, but there are already plans for scaling and a tile-based model using Intel ASICs targeting at least 10 TH/s.

Bitcoin Mining 3D Printer: A New Era of Innovation w/PizzAndy - YouTube Watch On

How did PizzAndy come up with this interesting blend of 3D printing and Bitcoin mining technology? In the interview, the creator says the thought initially popped into his head five years ago, when he was heating his basement workspace (in the cold months) to help his 3D printers work better.

Then, in 2024, PizzAndy attended a presentation about heat reuse — and something clicked. The 3D printer/BTC enthusiast thought it would be “a cool thing” to mix these two technologies, but wasn’t sure about its commercial value. Since that time, he has become convinced that a commercial product is worthwhile.

Podcast host Two Sats advises his guest that this kind of hybrid product has to be top quality, a respectable performer in its field, with Bitcoin as a bonus. Then the pair discusses the recent emergence of easy-to-market home heating products, which are dual-purpose Bitcoin mining hardware.

(Image credit: PizzAndy, Two Sats)

Round the clock business

PizzAndy notes that “this product is mostly intended to exist in a print farm, where printers are printing around the clock, all the time… that’s when the economics of a print farm are not unlike a Bitcoin mine. And if your machines aren’t printing, you’re not making money.”

My 3D Printer mines Bitcoin. Jealous? 😏 pic.twitter.com/UW372UsRF3February 1, 2026

Learning about the prototype

Andy says that the prototype achieves 500 GH/s when the bed is at 75 °C. The bed temperature is important to the process, so the BTC mining chips are run to target this particular thermal environment. This contrasts with typical BTC Miner opt