China warns of fresh chip shortage as Nexperia dispute escalates again - Dutch headquarters allegedly locked Chinese staff out of IT systems

China's commerce ministry warned on Saturday of a renewed global semiconductor supply chain crisis, after Nexperia's Netherlands-based headquarters disabled office IT accounts for all employees at its Chinese operations from the evening of March 3rd, according to a Reuters report. Beijing said the action "provoked new conflicts" in an already-fractured corporate standoff and warned that the Netherlands would bear "full responsibility" if chip shortages spread globally.

Nexperia, which controls roughly 40% of the global market for transistors and diodes, isn’t purely an automotive supplier. The discrete semiconductors it manufactures appear throughout consumer electronics, PC power supplies, motherboards, and chargers — pretty much everything — meaning a sustained supply disruption would carry consequences well beyond car production lines.

Nexperia Netherlands didn’t deny disabling the Chinese staff accounts in a Friday statement, per Reuters, but disputed claims that the action affected production at the company's assembly and testing facility in Guangdong province. China's commerce ministry rejected that, saying the Dutch entity had "seriously disrupted the company's normal production and operation."

