Car powered by 500 disposable vape batteries boasts 18-mile range, 35mph top speed, USB-C charging port — early 2000s Reva G.Wiz gets a makeover

The same electronics whiz previously made a home powerwall from old vape cells.

Chris Doel&#039;s vape battery-powered car
(Image credit: Chris Doel )

A TechTuber who previously hit the headlines after making a home powerwall from a concoction of thrown-away vape components has shared details of his vape battery-powered car. Chris Doel actually repurposed the 500-vape battery powerwall device, put it in an aluminum case, and plugged it into a quarter-century-old electric car. Conclusion: It was a great success, but it is well worth tuning in to enjoy the full journey by watching the full video below.

