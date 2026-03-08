Car powered by 500 disposable vape batteries boasts 18-mile range, 35mph top speed, USB-C charging port — early 2000s Reva G.Wiz gets a makeover

A TechTuber who previously hit the headlines after making a home powerwall from a concoction of thrown-away vape components has shared details of his vape battery-powered car. Chris Doel actually repurposed the 500-vape battery powerwall device, put it in an aluminum case, and plugged it into a quarter-century-old electric car. Conclusion: It was a great success, but it is well worth tuning in to enjoy the full journey by watching the full video below.

