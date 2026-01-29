Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D — the new king of gaming CPUs

Deals
By last updated

Updates on where to find the AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D, the new gaming CPU king

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D
(Image credit: Future)
Recent updates

As we move through the day, more retailers have joined Amazon in updating the full listing for the 9850X3D. You can now purchase the Ryzen 7 9850X3D from Newegg, B&H Photo, and the AMD store. See our table below for direct links - click on the price to be taken to the correct webpage.

AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D is now available to buy. Listings have appeared on Amazon for the $499 9850X3D with the option to add to cart. There are currently no other retailers offering the CPU, but I'm sure this will change throughout the day. We will keep this article updated as more retailers come online.

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D has a release MSRP of $499. This is a small 6% bump in price compared to the previous Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. With the official launch of AMD's latest gaming champ, there may be delays with some listings of the 9850X3D on a few websites. We will update the prices and website links regularly so that you can easily find the latest Ryzen CPU at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and AMD directly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Retailer

CPU

Price / MSRP $499

Available

Amazon

Ryzen 7 9850X3D

$499

Yes

Newegg

Ryzen 7 9850X3D

$499

Yes

Best Buy

Ryzen 7 9850X3D

TBC

No

B&H Photo

Ryzen 7 9850X3D

$499

Yes

Walmart

Ryzen 7 9850X3D

TBC

No

AMD

Ryzen 7 9850X3D

$499

Yes

Gaming Performance Benchmark Chart

AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

From our review of the new AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D gaming benchmark chart, you can see the Ryzen 7 9850X3D's average performance over our 16-game test suite on high/ultra settings at 1080p. The 9850X3D tops the chart, echoing the success of the previous gaming champion, the 9800X3D, and adding a small 3.3% uplift in performance.

If you're looking for PC hardware savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.

Stewart Bendle
Stewart Bendle
Deals Writer

Stewart Bendle is a deals and coupon writer at Tom's Hardware. A firm believer in “Bang for the buck” Stewart likes to research the best prices and coupon codes for hardware and build PCs that have a great price for performance ratio.