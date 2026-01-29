Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D — the new king of gaming CPUs

AMD's Ryzen 7 9850X3D is now available to buy. Listings have appeared on Amazon for the $499 9850X3D with the option to add to cart. There are currently no other retailers offering the CPU, but I'm sure this will change throughout the day. We will keep this article updated as more retailers come online.

If you're looking to build a top-end gaming PC or upgrade from a previous AM5 CPU, then AMD's latest release of the Ryzen 7 9850X3D is the top choice. The previous Ryzen 7 9800X3D was the top CPU for gaming for over a year, and the 9850X3D takes that same CPU design and adds an extra 400MHz of boost power for a 3.3% uplift in gaming performance.

Using AMD's 3D V-cache technology, the 9850X3D has the same large L3 cache as the 9800X3D and also keeps the eight-core and 16-threads setup, and also the 120W TDP. Because of the change in design from the Ryzen 7 7800X3D, where AMD moved the cache chiplet underneath the die to alleviate thermal insulation, and has the compute die closer to the IHS for more efficient cooling, it means that the 9800X3D, and now 9850X3D, have greater thermal headroom for higher clocks; hence the 400MHz uplift.

The MSRP for the latest 9850X3D processor is $499, a mere $20 more expensive than the original MSRP launch price of the previous 9800X3D. We're not sure what stock levels of the 9850X3D are going to be like, or if demand will be as great. But, if you're interested in buying one, then check out our table of retailers below for links to the 9850X3D in-store.

If you'd like a more in-depth dive into the new AMD processor, then please check out our latest review of the Ryzen 7 9850X3D, where we put the CPU through its paces against our 16-game benchmarking test suite and compare it against the competition from both Intel and AMD.

Where to buy AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D

The Ryzen 7 9850X3D has a release MSRP of $499. This is a small 6% bump in price compared to the previous Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor. With the official launch of AMD's latest gaming champ, there may be delays with some listings of the 9850X3D on a few websites. We will update the prices and website links regularly so that you can easily find the latest Ryzen CPU at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and AMD directly.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Retailer CPU Price / MSRP $499 Available Amazon Ryzen 7 9850X3D $499 Yes Newegg Ryzen 7 9850X3D $499 Yes Best Buy Ryzen 7 9850X3D TBC No B&H Photo Ryzen 7 9850X3D $499 Yes Walmart Ryzen 7 9850X3D TBC No AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D $499 Yes

Gaming Performance Benchmark Chart

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

From our review of the new AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D gaming benchmark chart, you can see the Ryzen 7 9850X3D's average performance over our 16-game test suite on high/ultra settings at 1080p. The 9850X3D tops the chart, echoing the success of the previous gaming champion, the 9800X3D, and adding a small 3.3% uplift in performance.

