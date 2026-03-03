Save $650 with this Newegg GPU and RAM combo deal — get a $1,349.99 64GB Kingston DDR5-6000 RAM kit for just $700 when you bundle it with an MSI Ventus RTX 5070 Ti graphics card

Have you had a go at putting together a new PC build recently? If you have, then you've got a rough idea of how inflated PC component prices are. Due to an unprecedented push to bring AI, mainstream computer hardware components have been caught in the crossfire, with manufacturers choosing to take the more profitable route, causing a massive price hike on existing and future PC parts in turn. The hardest hit right now is RAM, with SSDs and GPUs not far behind. So, if you're on the hunt for two of the costliest components for a new build, Newegg has a combo bundle featuring an MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 64GB of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 RAM for $1769.99, reduced from $2419.98, a saving of $649.99.

Kingston's Fury Beast RAM features RGB on the heat spreaders, and these 2x 32GB DDR5 6000MT/s sticks have a CAS latency of CL30 with timings of 30-36-36 and a voltage of 1.40V. Due to the uptick in AI data center build-outs and major manufacturers pulling out of the consumer market, prices for RAM kits have more than quadrupled, with larger kits like this 64GB set reaching highs of $1,349.99.

It's a similar story with the GPUs. The RTX 5070 Ti had a launch MSRP price of $749, although admittedly, it's hardly ever been near that price except during some extreme sales events such as Black Friday. The MSI Ventus 3X OC GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in this deal retails for $1,069.99 at Newegg, with the cheapest model (at time of writing) the PNY GeForce RTX 5070 Ti costing $965.99. The RTX 5070 Ti comes with 16GB of superfast GDDR7 VRAM and 8960 CUDA cores, with a clock speed of 2482MHz.

We reviewed the RTX 5070 Ti GPU from Nvidia and found it to be the best value GPU at the time of testing, although prices have fluctuated a lot since then. In our testing, the card falls slightly short of AMD's flagship RX 7900 XTX, and beats its Nvidia predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti, by up to 25% at 4K settings.

With Nvidia's announcement of 50-series GPUs having a shipping shortfall for a few quarters, the prices of a new GPU from Nvidia are unfortunately only going to rise in what is already a disasterously expensive period for PC enthusiasts looking to build a new rig. T