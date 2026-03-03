Save $650 with this Newegg GPU and RAM combo deal — get a $1,349.99 64GB Kingston DDR5-6000 RAM kit for just $700 when you bundle it with an MSI Ventus RTX 5070 Ti graphics card

Deals
By published

Two of the most expensive parts

Tech Deals Cover
(Image credit: Future)

Have you had a go at putting together a new PC build recently? If you have, then you've got a rough idea of how inflated PC component prices are. Due to an unprecedented push to bring AI, mainstream computer hardware components have been caught in the crossfire, with manufacturers choosing to take the more profitable route, causing a massive price hike on existing and future PC parts in turn. The hardest hit right now is RAM, with SSDs and GPUs not far behind. So, if you're on the hunt for two of the costliest components for a new build, Newegg has a combo bundle featuring an MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 64GB of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 RAM for $1769.99, reduced from $2419.98, a saving of $649.99.

Newegg MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 64GB of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 RAM
Save 27% ($649.99)
Newegg MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti and 64GB of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 RAM: was $2,419.98 now $1,769.99 at Newegg

This Newegg combo bundle partners a 16GB MSI Ventus GeForce RTX 5070 Ti graphics card with 64GB of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5-6000 RAM — two of the main components of a gaming PC build.

View Deal

We reviewed the RTX 5070 Ti GPU from Nvidia and found it to be the best value GPU at the time of testing, although prices have fluctuated a lot since then. In our testing, the card falls slightly short of AMD's flagship RX 7900 XTX, and beats its Nvidia predecessor, the RTX 4070 Ti, by up to 25% at 4K settings.

Image 1 of 4
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti / Asus RTX 5070 Ti Prime performance charts.
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With Nvidia's announcement of 50-series GPUs having a shipping shortfall for a few quarters, the prices of a new GPU from Nvidia are unfortunately only going to rise in what is already a disasterously expensive period for PC enthusiasts looking to build a new rig. T