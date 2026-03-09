Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch, M5 Max) review: Blazing-fast super cores

With M5 Max, the 14-inch MacBook Pro is at the height of its powers as an ultraportable workstation. It's expensive with the M5 Max and 128GB of RAM, but it's a luxury device that delivers in just about every way.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

Apple's MacBook Pro, in its current profile, is trusted among the best ultrabooks . This chassis has been around for a few years. But the company's M5 Max , including an 18-core CPU with Apple's fastest cores ever, as well as a 40-core GPU and 128GB of unified memory, feels fresh, new, and of the moment.

The huge amount of memory and a powerful GPU allow for a wide variety of workloads, including those who are dabbling in local AI.

And if you're not into AI, it's still good at everything else, assuming your software works on a Mac. It's strong for graphics work, video production, compiling code, and yes, all of the usual stuff you would do on a laptop. And it does it all with polish and finesse, including an industry-leading touchpad and the option for a stunning, glare-reducing nano-texture screen.

The system is staggeringly expensive at $5,849 as tested, but this is a tool you use for work, not a personal expense. For real Pros making their living on this machine, all of the speed may be worth it.

Design of the MacBook Pro (14-inch, M5 Max)

At this point, Apple's MacBook Pro design is familiar and well-worn. It's still functional, still pretty, and still focused more on the work you're doing than standing out.

The aluminum chassis, with flat surfaces and rounded corners, is minimalist, with Apple's tone-on-tone reflective Apple logo making the biggest statement on the machine.