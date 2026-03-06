Sovol SV08 Max review: Monster printer

Tom's Hardware Verdict
Sovol’s SV08 Max is the biggest Core XY machine we’ve reviewed, with good quality, but it requires an experienced hand to tune it in. The optional enclosure opens the door for cosplayers and prop makers to build big with advanced, high-temperature filaments.
Pros
- +
Huge
- +
Vanilla Klipper
- +
Core XY
- +
Auxiliary feeder
- +
Fast eddy current auto bed leveling
Cons
- -
Some quirks in the software/firmware
- -
Enclosure rattles
- -
Loud
- -
Maybe too big for some
Large-format 3D printers always promise big things, and the