Orico BookDrive P10Plus (512GB) review: Magnetic back and 100W passthrough charging

Orico's BookDrive P10Plus feels solid and has a magnetic back for snapping onto smartphones, as well as a 100W passthrough charging port. But its surprisingly slow sustained write speed makes it tough to recommend when other 10 Gpps drives that cost less perform much better.

There are now more than a few external SSDs with magnetic backs, designed to snap onto iPhones (and a few Android phones) to make direct recording to drives easier. Corsair's excellent 40 Gbps EX400U does this, as does the Orico BookDrive P10Plus we're looking at here. The Orico drive adds another feature I haven't seen on other portable SSDs: a second USB-C port that supports 100W PD passthrough, so you can charge your phone or laptop through the drive while using it.

That's probably a more useful feature for those recording long-form video from their phones than it is for laptop users, but it is at least an interesting idea thatI haven't seen on a standalone external SSD before.

The other unique aspect of this drive turns out to be its sustained write performance. On most of our benchmarks, the drive performed about as we'd expect for a 10 Gbps SSD. But our sustained write test revealed some serious speed issues once you blow past the faster cache. Granted, our 512GB review unit likely has less cache than higher-capacity models, and many mainstream workloads are bursty enough that you'll never (or at least nearly never see the true speed of the native flash. But if you do, you can expect sustained writes that, while still generally fast enough to record 4K / 60 Hz video, is slower than a modern hard drive – and even some flash drives.

Orico BookDrive P10Plus (512GB) specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally Product 512GB 1TB 2TB Pricing $74 $159 $184 Interface / Protocol USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps) Included 5-inch UBC-C cable (20 Gps) 5-inch UBC-C cable (20 Gps) 5-inch UBC-C cable (20 Gps) Sequential Read Up to 1,000 MB/s Up to 1,000 MB/s Up to 1,000 MB/s Sequential Write N/A N/A N/A Dimensions 69 x 100 x 12 mm 69 x 100 x 12 mm 69 x 100 x 12 mm Weight 78 grams 78 grams 78 grams Warranty 3 years 3 years 3 years