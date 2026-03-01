Orico BookDrive P10Plus (512GB) review: Magnetic back and 100W passthrough charging

Orico's BookDrive P10Plus feels solid and has a magnetic back for snapping onto smartphones, as well as a 100W passthrough charging port. But its surprisingly slow sustained write speed makes it tough to recommend when other 10 Gpps drives that cost less perform much better.

    Magnetic MagSafe-compatible shell

    100W PD port lets you pass through charging for a phone or laptop

    Decent performance in short-duration tests

    512GB entry-level capacity

    Sub-75 MBps sustained write speeds

There are now more than a few external SSDs with magnetic backs, designed to snap onto iPhones (and a few Android phones) to make direct recording to drives easier. Corsair's excellent 40 Gbps EX400U does this, as does the Orico BookDrive P10Plus we're looking at here. The Orico drive adds another feature I haven't seen on other portable SSDs: a second USB-C port that supports 100W PD passthrough, so you can charge your phone or laptop through the drive while using it.

That's probably a more useful feature for those recording long-form video from their phones than it is for laptop users, but it is at least an interesting idea thatI haven't seen on a standalone external SSD before.

Orico BookDrive P10Plus (512GB) specifications

Product

512GB

1TB

2TB

Pricing

$74

$159

$184

Interface / Protocol

USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps)

USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps)

USB 3.2 Gen2 (10 Gbps)

Included

5-inch UBC-C cable (20 Gps)

5-inch UBC-C cable (20 Gps)

5-inch UBC-C cable (20 Gps)

Sequential Read

Up to 1,000 MB/s

Up to 1,000 MB/s

Up to 1,000 MB/s

Sequential Write

N/A

N/A

N/A

Dimensions

69 x 100 x 12 mm

69 x 100 x 12 mm

69 x 100 x 12 mm

Weight

78 grams

78 grams

78 grams

Warranty

3 years

3 years

3 years