Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro SSD Review: An 8TB unobtanium monster

A compelling 8TB 9100 Pro alternative

Reviews
By published
Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro SSD
(Image credit: © Tom's Hardware)

Tom's Hardware Verdict

The Biwin Black Opal X570 is a monster of a drive at 8TB and is a compelling Samsung 9100 Pro alternative, but it does have its flaws.

Pros

  • +

    High-end performance

  • +

    Good cache response

  • +

    Good warranty and software

  • +

    8TB!

Cons

  • -

    Unknown availability and pricing

  • -

    Mediocre power efficiency

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

High-end 8TB SSDs are almost mythical at this point, elusives targets that promise the ultimate combination of capacity and performance. It doesn’t seem like too much to ask, but especially in this market, it’s getting hard to find a drive that successfully hits all of the marks. The Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro has the potential to be one of those rare breeds, as it delivers high performance in an 8TB package backed with a reasonable warranty and mature hardware. It’s a compelling alternative to the 9100 Pro, even if it’s not without its flaws.

Biwin is no longer an unknown name, as it has been aggressively positioning drives and is not afraid to use whatever hardware makes sense to do it. The X570 Pro is the bigger sibling to the X570, a DRAM-less oddity of a high-end drive, and it offers more performance as a direct competitor to the somewhat underwhelming 9100 Pro. Samsung is a name that elicits different responses from different people – some love, some hate – and the fact that this drive could have Biwin uttered in the same breath shows how far the consumer SSD industry has grown.

Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro Specifications

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Product

1TB

2TB

4TB

8TB

Pricing

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Form Factor

M.2 2280

M.2 2280

M.2 2280

M.2 2280

Interface / Protocol

PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0

PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0

PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0

PCIe 5.0 x4, NVMe 2.0

Controller

SMI SM2508

SMI SM2508

SMI SM2508

SMI SM2508

DRAM

LPDDR4/4X

LPDDR4/4X

LPDDR4/4X

LPDDR4/4X

Flash Memory

Micron 232-Layer TLC

Micron 232-Layer TLC

Micron 232-Layer TLC

Micron 232-Layer TLC

Sequential Read

14,000 MB/s

14,000 MB/s

14,000 MB/s

14,000 MB/s

Sequential Write

10,500 MB/s

13,000 MB/s

13,000 MB/s

13,000 MB/s

Random Read

1,600K IOPS

2,000K IOPS

2,000K IOPS

2,000K IOPS

Random Write

1,600K IOPS

1,600K IOPS

1,600K IOPS

1,600K IOPS

Endurance

750TBW

1,500TBW

3,000TBW

6,000TBW

Part Number

X570PRO-1TB

X570PRO-2TB

X570PRO-4TB

X570PRO-8TB

Warranty

5-Year

5-Year

5-Year

5-Year

The Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro, or simply X570 Pro, supports a wide range of capacities, including 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, and 8TB. We’re looking at the 8TB model today, and this is the first drive of this type that we’ve reviewed at such a high capacity. It can be difficult to secure SSDs right now, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for this drive and others like it.

The drive is rated for up to 14,000 / 13,000 MB/s of sequential read and write throughput and up to 2,000K / 1,600K random read and write IOPS. This isn’t record-setting, but it is definitely on the high end. Alongside the standard five-year warranty, Biwin guarantees the drive for 750TB of writes per TB capacity, which is 25% more than the typical 600TBW.

Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro Software and Accessories

Biwin supports its SSDs with the downloadable Biwin Intelligence, an SSD toolbox application. This Windows program has everything you need in one central location. Check drive health and other system information, update drive firmware, test drive performance, or migrate your data – all of this is built in for the full experience.

Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro: A Closer Look

Image 1 of 2
Biwin Black Opal X570 Pro SSD
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This is a double-sided drive, as expected of a high-capacity 8TB model, with an official power rating of <7W. There is a good reason never to believe this on a label because, frankly, it’s not always accurate. Many M.2 2230 drives were judged based on their labels, while the actual draw could have been higher or lower, so it’s best not to make that mistake. It’s also not wise to take the SMART reading at its word, in this case, with the highest power state pegged at 10W. Our maximum in power testing below was 9.69W, which seems to align well with that reading in this case, however. It’s difficult to reach the very maximum power draw possible on a drive, but this one gets pretty close in our testing.