Save $190 when you bundle AMD's new 9850X3D CPU, Gigabyte X870 motherboard, and fast 1TB SN850X SSD for $839 — Newegg's new SSD bundles get you an SSD priced at $319 for just $129

Not only is RAM harder to find for less money than a black market kidney, but SSDs have also found themselves caught up in the big AI push. Storage prices have hit a premium with drives that used to cost $59 in 2023 now asking $319 in 2026. Today's deal is from Newegg and features a combo bundle that includes a 1TB WD Black SN850X SSD, Gigabyte X870 Gaming X WiFi7 motherboard, and AMD Ryzen 7 9850X3D processor for $838.98, reduced from the original $1028.98 list price by $190. If you take into account the face values of the $499 9850X3D and $209.99 Gigabyte mobo, you're picking up the 1TB SN850X for $129.99; more than double its 2023 price, but much less than half the price of its $319 2026 pricing.

The 9850X3D is the slightly faster upgrade to the almost identical 9800X3D, with the processors sharing the same 8-core, 16-thread configuration, with the difference coming from the slight power increase that nudges the boost clock potential up to 5.6GHz, albeit with a higher power draw.

Western Digital's SN850X is a stunning SSD that uses a proprietary controller and 112-Layer BiCS5 TLC flash memory to achieve read and write speeds of 7,300MB/s and 6,300MB/s, respectively, with random read/write IOPS of 1,100K, and a TBW of 600TB. If you'd like more details on this fantastic drive, then you can view our review of the 1TB WD Black SN850X for more info.

From our benchmark tests, you can see that even at 1TB, the Western Digital WD Black SN850X is one of the fastest Gen 4 SSDs on the market, and comes second against other similar drives at the time of testing in our 3DMark storage benchmarks. The SK hynix Platinum P41 is the overall fastest SSD at that time.