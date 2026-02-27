Save $465 and get an 8TB SSD for $715 when paired with an RTX 5070 — Newegg Combo gets you a new GPU and a WD Black SN850X at pre-RAM crunch prices

8TB of glorious SDD storage

Tech Deals Cover
(Image credit: Future)

We've already seen astronomical price rises hit the majority of PC components, with Memory, GPUs, HDDs, and SSDs already heavily impacted. So any savings we can grab are to be grasped with both hands. The cost of placing a speedy Gen 4 and especially Gen 5 SSD into your system has more than doubled in most cases, especially on the premium brands such as Samsung and Western Digital. Today's deal is interesting because it throws one of the largest capacity SSDs in with a graphics card, and if you subtract the price of the GPU, you're picking up the superfast Gen 4 SSD for just $715, which isn't a bad price even before the woes caused by rapid AI data center expansion. Check out the deal at Newegg, where the MSI Shadow RTX 5070 GPU plus 8TB WD Black SN850X SSD bundle is $1364.98, reduced from $1829.98, saving you a tidy $465.

From our benchmark tests, you can see that even at 8TB, the Western Digital WD Black SN850X is one of the fastest SSDs on the market, and easily beats out the other 8TB drives at the time of testing in our 3DMark storage benchmarks.

Image 1 of 1
WD Black SN850X 8TB SSD
(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're on the lookout for a new GPU, this is a good way of picking up both the graphics card and storage for a reasonable sum in this current climate. With the AI-instigated price rises on RAM, storage, and graphics cards, finding an 8TB SSD of this quality for around $715, once you take into account the cost of the GPU, isn't too bad a deal, as even before the AI price rises, this was a good price for the super-large SSD.

To sweeten the deal a little bit further, the GPU also comes with a free copy of Capcom's latest horror game, Resident Evil: Requiem ($70), and you'll certainly have no issues with room for your game library with this large SSD.

