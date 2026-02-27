Save $465 and get an 8TB SSD for $715 when paired with an RTX 5070 — Newegg Combo gets you a new GPU and a WD Black SN850X at pre-RAM crunch prices

We've already seen astronomical price rises hit the majority of PC components, with Memory, GPUs, HDDs, and SSDs already heavily impacted. So any savings we can grab are to be grasped with both hands. The cost of placing a speedy Gen 4 and especially Gen 5 SSD into your system has more than doubled in most cases, especially on the premium brands such as Samsung and Western Digital. Today's deal is interesting because it throws one of the largest capacity SSDs in with a graphics card, and if you subtract the price of the GPU, you're picking up the superfast Gen 4 SSD for just $715, which isn't a bad price even before the woes caused by rapid AI data center expansion. Check out the deal at Newegg, where the MSI Shadow RTX 5070 GPU plus 8TB WD Black SN850X SSD bundle is $1364.98, reduced from $1829.98, saving you a tidy $465.

On its own, the MSI Shadow RTX 5070 GPU is on sale for $649.99 (Newegg list price $657.49), which is about $100 above the original MSRP for this graphics card but crucially is one of the cheapest options you can buy right now. The RTX 5070 has 12GB of speedy GDDR7 VRAM and is PCIe 5.0. Western Digital's SN850X is a stunning SSD that uses a proprietary Triton MP16+ B2 controller and newer Kioxia 162-Layer TLC BiCS6 flash memory to achieve read and write speeds of 7,200MB/s and 6,600MB/s, respectively, with random read/write of 1,200K IOPS, and an endurance TBW of 4,800TB. If you'd like more details on this fantastic drive, then you can view our review of the 8TB WD Black SN850X for more info.

From our benchmark tests, you can see that even at 8TB, the Western Digital WD Black SN850X is one of the fastest SSDs on the market, and easily beats out the other 8TB drives at the time of testing in our 3DMark storage benchmarks.

Image 1 of 1 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're on the lookout for a new GPU, this is a good way of picking up both the graphics card and storage for a reasonable sum in this current climate. With the AI-instigated price rises on RAM, storage, and graphics cards, finding an 8TB SSD of this quality for around $715, once you take into account the cost of the GPU, isn't too bad a deal, as even before the AI price rises, this was a good price for the super-large SSD.

To sweeten the deal a little bit further, the GPU also comes with a free copy of Capcom's latest horror game, Resident Evil: Requiem ($70), and you'll certainly have no issues with room for your game library with this large SSD.

If you're looking for more savings, check out our Best PC Hardware deals for a range of products, or dive deeper into our specialized SSD and Storage Deals, Hard Drive Deals, Gaming Monitor Deals, Graphics Card Deals, Gaming Chair, Best Wi-Fi Routers, Best Motherboard, or CPU Deals pages.