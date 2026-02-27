Klevv Cras V RGB DDR5-9600 C46 2x48GB review: Binned for pure speed, not your wallet

The Cras V RGB DDR5-9600 C46 isn’t just a very fast memory kit. It’s a memory kit that represents what elite performance looks like in this DDR5 era.

Why you can trust Tom's Hardware Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

The Cras V RGB DDR5-9600 C46 absolutely screams performance and is a strong contender for the title of the best RAM. Having launched almost six years ago, DDR5 has finally hit its stride. Capacious 64GB memory modules are now available, increasing the memory kit capacity. On the other hand, retail DDR5 memory kits are aggressively pushing toward the jaw-dropping DDR5-10000 barrier, thanks to the conception of CUDIMMs.

However, just when DDR5 is flourishing, a memory shortage rains on its parade. It's such a terrible time for high-end memory kits, such as the Cras V RGB DDR5-9600 C46. However, it represents the pinnacle of DDR5 performance and deserves a place in the spotlight, even if it's unobtainable for many.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

It's not the first time that the Cras V RGB has gone through our labs. Admittedly, the previous review was of a more modest DDR5-6400 configuration. For those unfamiliar with the Cras V RGB's design philosophy, the memory modules feature a premium aluminum heat spreader with a matte finish that's available in either obsidian black or brilliant white trim. The kit we're testing today features the former.

The heat spreader flaunts an angular design with a raised central ridge that tapers toward both the top edge and sides. Klevv has exercised restraint with the Cras V RGB and kept the branding to an absolute minimum. Even with the RGB diffuser, the memory modules only measure 1.73 inches (44mm) in height. The good news is that you don't need proprietary software to customize the lighting. The Cras V RGB is compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync.