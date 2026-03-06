DDR5 RAM kits skyrocket to an astonishing $4,000 on Newegg with wild price listings on multiple G.Skill and Corsair products — various speeds and capacities all listed at the same eye-watering price

Newegg has dramatically increased the price of some Corsair Vengeance DDR5 and G.Skill Trident Z5 memory kits, widely regarded as among the best RAM, to a mind-blowing $3,980. We've contacted the retailer to clarify if this was a planned price adjustment or a pricing error, but we have yet to receive a response. The uncertainty leaves consumers in suspense regarding the future of memory affordability. Given the steep increase and a single specific price applied to multiple different brands and capacities, an error of some description seems more likely. In the meantime, consumers are unable to buy these kits without shelling out an eye-watering amount of money.

Currently, there are approximately 27 DDR5 memory kits priced at an eye-watering $3,980 on Newegg. The vast majority are Corsair Vengeance DDR5 kits, but there's one outlier that hails from G.Skill's Trident Z5 RGB lineup. These listed kits vary in capacity, ranging from 32GB (2x16GB) to 64GB (2x32GB), and span data rates from baseline DDR5-4800 to high-end DDR5-7600.

This Vengeance RGB DDR5-6000 C36 32GB memory kit was retailing for $439.99 a day before the sudden rise to $3,980. The memory kit is still selling for the same price on other U.S. retailers, such as Amazon. The Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-7600 C36 32GB shows a similar trend. The memory kit was $549.99 yesterday, and it was the lowest price in the market for that specific SKU.

Regardless of memory kit density or frequency, each one displays the same price tag. The uniform pricing across the wide range of products strongly implies a potential pricing error on Newegg’s part. However, at the rate at which memory prices are increasing in recent months, it’s impossible to completely rule out the chance that this is the new norm without confirmation from the vendor. As noted, prices elsewhere, including Corsair's own website, do not reflect this increase.

The ripple effects of the inflated Vengeance DDR5 pricing are clearly visible in Newegg’s bundles. What was once a sub-$1,000 Ryzen 7 9850X3D combo package has now skyrocketed to a staggering $4,542 overnight. However, this other Ryzen 7 9800X3D bundle remains at its previous price point. The difference is that it comes with V-Color memory rather than the Vengeance series, so the pricing error appears to affect only Corsair's memory kits.

Since the start of the year, DDR5 retail pricing has surged between 25% to 50%. Let's hope the steep price tags on Vengeance memory kits are simply the result of pricing errors, since Corsair is one of the top enthusiast brands. Consumers don't need any more grim news about memory price hikes. Objectively, if these pricing discrepancies are limited to Corsair memory kits, it could indicate that someone at Newegg was doing something about the pricing on these products. There is a possibility that Corsair has raised prices on its Vengeance memory kits, but perhaps not to the exaggerated levels reflected on Newegg's site. It's important not to jump to conclusions until Newegg provides clarification or an official response on the matter.

