Save $177 on this epic Newegg combo with AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D, 32GB DDR5 RAM, and a Gigabyte X870E motherboard — $1,000 deal gets you the barebones of a powerhouse 4K rig with one of the fastest gaming CPUs on the market

If you’re upgrading a rig for 4K gaming, or you’re building a brand new one, you’re going to want a super-fast CPU and plenty of RAM to go with it. Luckily, there’s yet another Newegg combo that will satisfy your cravings for power, coupling the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D with 32GB of Corsair DDR5 RAM and a Gigabyte X870E motherboard with a seriously good 15% discount. This epic combination of PC gaming hardware can be yours for just $1,000.77.

The oddly specific pricing aside, that means you’ll be saving $176.99 on the cost of this upgraded kit, giving you the bare bones of your next 4K gaming PC. That extra saving will come in useful, too, to put towards a GPU, case, or peripherals. With the processor and motherboard costing $738 alone, this bundle effectively brings the cost of RAM to around $260, much more palatable than the $437 list price.

Let’s look at the MVP of this kit bundle – the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D. This is one of our favorite gaming CPUs, and one of the fastest, as our CPU benchmark data will confirm. AMD has dominated the gaming CPU market in recent years with its X3D chips, with the added 3D V-Cache giving the L3 cache total a mega boost, and having an immediate and noticeable impact on gaming performance as a result.

The 9800X3D, only just dethroned (slightly) by the new 9850X3D as the fastest for gaming, is simply a powerhouse. The Zen 5 CPU has eight cores, with all eight able to take full advantage of the increased 96MB L3 cache, along with a base block speed of 4.7 GHz, which can boost up to 5.2 GHz. As our benchmarks show, the end result for gamers is higher, more stable frame rates across the board compared to non-X3D rivals.

Coupled with this epic CPU is a motherboard to match. The Gigabyte X870E Aorus Elite Wi-Fi 7 is a solid, mid-tier offering that has a range of gaming-friendly features. This AM5 board comes with a total of 12 USBs at the rear, including two USB-C ports rated for 40 Gbps. Four M.2 sockets are included for a whole array of SSDs, with three rated for PCIe 5.0 over four lanes with the 9800X3D installed. One further slot is rated for PCIe 4.0 SSDs, too. It also has fast networking, with 2.5G and Wi-Fi 7 support included, as well as the ability to install a whopping 256GB of DDR5 RAM over four DIMM slots, with speeds of up to 8,200 MT/s.

While this deal doesn’t quite stretch to 256GB (you’d be lucky, given sky-high RAM prices these days), you’re still getting a fast set of 32GB memory from Corsair. The Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM included here comes in a set of 2 x 16GB, supporting speeds of 6,400 MT/s. It’s fast and includes ten-zone configurable lighting on top.

As deals go, this 9800X3D combo deal with a Gigabyte motherboard and 32GB of DDR5 RAM for just $1,000.77 is a great option, especially in this market. If you’re thinking about a new rig or an upgrade, this will get you most of the parts you’ll need to set yourself up for gaming at 4K, as long as you get a GPU to match. Don’t sit on this for too long, however, as these RAM combo deals have a habit of selling out fast.

