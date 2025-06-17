GTC 2026
The biggest developer artificial intelligence conference, GTC, takes place in San Jose, California, from March 16 to March 19, 2026.
Tom's Hardware will be on the ground, attending keynotes, important conferences, and reporting on some of the latest upcoming AI technology from the show.
This year promises to be another exciting event, starting with a keynote with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.
▪️Nvidia Keynote - Monday, March 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT
Latest about GTC
Nvidia calms fears and hypes Europe's impending AI future
By Jon Martindale published
News Analysis Everything Nvidia announced at the GTC Paris keynote at VivaTech
Nvidia Blackwell RTX Pro with up to 96GB of VRAM — even more demand for the limited supply of GPUs
By Jarred Walton published
GB202, GB203, and GB205 are coming to professional and data center GPUs. (Updated with full specs.)
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 up close: Blackwell RTX Workstation, Max-Q Workstation, and Server variants shown
By Jarred Walton published
300W to 600W GPU, depending on the model.
Nvidia announces Rubin GPUs in 2026, Rubin Ultra in 2027, Feynman also added to roadmap
By Jarred Walton published
NVL144 and NVL576 configurations coming down the pipe.
Nvidia announces Blackwell Ultra B300 —1.5X faster than B200 with 288GB HBM3e and 15 PFLOPS dense FP4
By Jarred Walton published
Nvidia officially revealed its Blackwell Ultra B300 data center GPU, which packs up to 288GB of HBM3e memory and offers 1.5X the compute potential of the existing B200 solution.
Watch Jensen Huang’s Nvidia GTC 2025 keynote here — Blackwell 300 AI GPUs expected
By Jowi Morales published
Nvidia GTC 2025 will start in a few hours, and its CEO, Jensen Huang, will give the keynote address where he's expected to reveal some new AI GPUs.
Nvidia says it has shipped twice as many 50-series GPUs as 40-series since launch, but it's a misleading comparison
By Jarred Walton published
The problem is the first five weeks of Ada only had RTX 4090 cards available.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang debuts new $8,990 lizard-embossed leather jacket, also says something about AI GPUs
By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang swapped out his usual black leather jacket for a lizard-embossed biker jacket from Tom Ford's SS 2023 menswear line.
Nvidia Blackwell B200 GPU revealed
By Jarred Walton published
The dual-die B200 GPU has 4X the AI training performance and 30X the inference performance of its predecessor.
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