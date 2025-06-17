GTC 2026

Nvidia GTC
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The biggest developer artificial intelligence conference, GTC, takes place in San Jose, California, from March 16 to March 19, 2026.

Tom's Hardware will be on the ground, attending keynotes, important conferences, and reporting on some of the latest upcoming AI technology from the show.

▪️Nvidia Keynote - Monday, March 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT

Latest about GTC

Jensen Huang on stage at VivaTech trade show in Paris

Nvidia calms fears and hypes Europe's impending AI future

By Jon Martindale published

News Analysis Everything Nvidia announced at the GTC Paris keynote at VivaTech

News Analysis
Blackwell RTX Pro

Nvidia Blackwell RTX Pro with up to 96GB of VRAM — even more demand for the limited supply of GPUs

By Jarred Walton published

GB202, GB203, and GB205 are coming to professional and data center GPUs. (Updated with full specs.)

GPUs
Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell GPUs

Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 up close: Blackwell RTX Workstation, Max-Q Workstation, and Server variants shown

By Jarred Walton published

300W to 600W GPU, depending on the model.

GPUs
Nvidia data center GPU roadmap 2025 showing Rubin and Rubin Ultra

Nvidia announces Rubin GPUs in 2026, Rubin Ultra in 2027, Feynman also added to roadmap

By Jarred Walton published

NVL144 and NVL576 configurations coming down the pipe.

GPUs
Nvidia Blackwell Ultra B300

Nvidia announces Blackwell Ultra B300 —1.5X faster than B200 with 288GB HBM3e and 15 PFLOPS dense FP4

By Jarred Walton published

Nvidia officially revealed its Blackwell Ultra B300 data center GPU, which packs up to 288GB of HBM3e memory and offers 1.5X the compute potential of the existing B200 solution.

GPUs
Jensen Huang at GTC 2024

Watch Jensen Huang’s Nvidia GTC 2025 keynote here — Blackwell 300 AI GPUs expected

By Jowi Morales published

Nvidia GTC 2025 will start in a few hours, and its CEO, Jensen Huang, will give the keynote address where he's expected to reveal some new AI GPUs.

Tech Industry
Nvidia GTC 2025, Blackwell availability claims

Nvidia says it has shipped twice as many 50-series GPUs as 40-series since launch, but it's a misleading comparison

By Jarred Walton published

The problem is the first five weeks of Ada only had RTX 4090 cards available.

GPUs
Jensen wearing a leather jacket

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang debuts new $8,990 lizard-embossed leather jacket, also says something about AI GPUs

By Sarah Jacobsson Purewal published

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang swapped out his usual black leather jacket for a lizard-embossed biker jacket from Tom Ford's SS 2023 menswear line.

Tech Industry
GTC 2024

Nvidia Blackwell B200 GPU revealed

By Jarred Walton published

The dual-die B200 GPU has 4X the AI training performance and 30X the inference performance of its predecessor.

GPUs
Nvidia

Nvidia's generative AI tool delivers a radical 60X performance boost for chipmakers - TSMC and Synopsys are now using the cuLitho software in production

By Paul Alcorn published

Nvidia announced that TSMC and Synopsys have begun using the performance-boosting cuLitho software in production.

CPUs
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