The biggest developer artificial intelligence conference, GTC, takes place in San Jose, California, from March 16 to March 19, 2026.

Tom's Hardware will be on the ground, attending keynotes, important conferences, and reporting on some of the latest upcoming AI technology from the show.

This year promises to be another exciting event, starting with a keynote with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang.

▪️Nvidia Keynote - Monday, March 16, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. PT

