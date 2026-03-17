Nvidia updates data center roadmap with Rosa CPU and stacked Feynman GPUs — optical NVLink, Groq LPUs with NVFP4, and NVLink also on deck

News
By published

Both quantitative and qualitative improvements over the next several years.

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Nvidia presented its updated data center product roadmap at its GPU Technology Conference this week, revealing several surprises but mostly reassuring that the company is on track to introduce a brand-new GPU architecture every couple of years and to update the AI GPU family every year. As it turns out, Nvidia intends to use die stacking and custom HBM memory with its Feynman GPUs, which will also be accompanied by its Rosa CPUs, previously never mentioned in the roadmap.

2026: Rubin, Vera, LP30, BlueField-4

Article continues below

Nvidia

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Next year, the company plans to update its offerings with the Rubin Ultra AI accelerators, which will feature four compute chiplets and be equipped with 1 TB of HBM4E memory, thus dramatically increasing performance compared to this year's Rubin. In addition, these GPU accelerators will be mated with the Groq LP35 LPU, which will support the NVFP4 data format and therefore improve performance.

Yet another tangible performance improvement for Nvidia's AI platforms is the introduction of the company's Kyber NVL144 rack-scale solution, which will pack 144 Rubin Ultra GPU packages (enabled by an NVLink 7 switch) and therefore offer at least 4X performance improvement compared to Oberon NVL72 racks with 72 Blackwell GPU packages.

Nvidia's data center portfolio will improve in 2027 by increasing the number of GPUs per rack (i.e., quantitative improvements) and introducing a new LPU with NVFP4 support. The company's 2028 data center products will be based on all-new architectures that will bring qualitative improvements to the company's products.

"The next generation from here is Feynman," said Jensen Huang, chief executive of Nvidia, at the GTC. "Feynman has a new GPU, of course; it also has a new LPU LP40 […] now uniting the scale of Nvidia and the Groq building together LP40, it is going to be incredible. A brand-new CPU called Ros, short for Rosalyn, Bluefield-5, which connects the next CPU with the next SuperNIC CX10. We will have Kyber, which is copper scale up, and we will have Kyber CPO scale-up. So, for the first time we will scale up with both copper and co-packaged optics."