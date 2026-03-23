GTC 2026: Ian Buck press Q&A transcript — VP of Hyperscale and HPC speaks out on shelving CPX and shipping LPU decode this year

Following Nvidia's GTC 2026 keynote, where CEO Jensen Huang laid out the company's Vera Rubin architecture and the Groq 3 LPU acquisition, Nvidia VP of Hyperscale and HPC Ian Buck sat down with press for a Q&A session in San Jose.

Buck addressed CPX's delay, the LPU-GPU decode architecture, the Vera CPU’s role in the AI data center, and took questions on the Intel NVLink Fusion partnership. This is a full transcript of a session attended by Tom's Hardware at GTC 2026, and as such, the transcript can occasionally be unclear; we have denoted any moments as such within the copy. Before diving into the transcript, it's worth refamiliarizing yourself with Jensen Huang's keynote from last week, which we've linked below.

NVIDIA GTC Keynote 2026 - YouTube Watch On

CPX delay and LPU decode architecture

Ian Buck: As part of bringing the LPU to market this year with Vera Rubin... we've pulled CPX. It's still a good idea, but in order to dedicate our focus on... optimizing the decode with LPU this year. So we'll be thinking about CPX more in the next generation [and] we're going to execute on decode with LPU now, this year.

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A couple other things I wanted to touch on. I also get a lot of questions about how we're doing this. How does the LPU work? How does it work with the GPU? Jensen went over it briefly. This might be more technical, but it's an important point.

The way we do the decode is with a Groq 3 LPU LPX rack. Here we have 256 LPU chips combined with a Vera Rubin NVL72. We're going to do the decode using Dynamo. We've combined the two teams, so Groq's software team has joined our Dynamo team.

We now do not only disaggregation of separate GPUs that you pre-fill and decode, but also the decode itself is actually split between the LPU and GPU. That's what makes the extremely fast token generation economical. We can focus and run the computations that benefit from the fast SRAM of the LPU over here in one layer, and literally the next layer, we can send the intermediate activation state over to the GPUs to do all the attention math, all the softmax, all the routing, all the KV calculations, so that only the LPUs need to have copies of the weights. All the per-query state, all the KV[cache] state, which can get quite large, can operate and stay in the HBMs.

Of course, both processors can do both things. The LPUs can do the attention math. Obviously the GPUs can do the [...] as well. So you can optimize for resiliency.

Dynamo was launched a year ago. It was nicknamed the operating system of [the] AI factory. I will say it's been a roaring success. If any of you got to go to the Dynamo meetups, it was where all of the different users of Dynamo, developers, and customers were all talking. I think we get about 100 GitHub submissions a day now, and about a third of them are coming from external [sources].

Vera CPU positioning

Nvidia's Vera CPU, as displayed by Jensen Huang at CES 2026. (Image credit: Nvidia/YouTube)

Ian Buck: Definitely happy to talk about Vera. I've actually brought with me the Vera board. This is the Vera module. It's a reference module that we give to system partners, which they can build. It has two Vera CPUs and LPDDR5 memory. So this is a dual-socket server that will operate and run all of the tooling: PyTorch, compiling, SQL queries, as well as for HPC partners.

It is the world's best agentic CPU. It has 88 cores designed so that you can put everything on. Turn on everything. Run them all at full speed. Compile on every core. Browse or render on every core. Python on every core. SQL on every core.

The agentic world needs a CPU that has the world's best single-threaded performance under load, has the world's best memory bandwidth under load, and has the best energy efficiency under load. And it turns out, while it started with a CPU that was an excellent CPU to be married with our GPUs, it makes perfect sense that all the things we needed to do to operate and run AI with our GPUs also makes a great CPU as well.

Journalist 1: Is it safe to say [Rubin] CPX is not going to come out in 2026?

Ian Buck: I'm never going to say no to how fast we can innovate. But I think we can do a lot better [with LPU decode first].

Journalist 2: Jensen was asked about the target market, target use case. And he said he was very careful about how he answered that. He didn't want to position it as a direct drop-in replacement for x86.

Ian Buck: We only are going to build one Vera SKU [...] other people are going to build x86 SKUs [...] the world is not going to be served by one SKU of CPU. And that's not our intention. The intention is that we'd like to solve a workload problem. It's not designed to be a dollar-per-vCPU chip. The amount of technology and, frankly, just the cost to build something that solves that critical workload makes it not for that market; it's a bad gaming chip.

But it is inspired by single-threaded performance. You may not need 88 cores, but it's actually a unique workload because in agentic AI, it's in the critical path for both training and running these models. When you're training a model to code, for example, you start from a model that needs to learn how to code better. And as you're training on Vera Rubin, you're halfway through training, and you say: go write a program that computes the Fibonacci series, or solves a New York Times crossword puzzle.

The AI model will then try to write that program. It then needs to score how well it did. We're not going to run that Python on the GPU. It's a CPU job. The GPU tells the CPU to go run it. So it opens up a sandbox, boots a Linux instance, starts the Python interpreter, executes, compiles, and runs that code. And it's got to score it — how well did it do? Lines of code, accuracy, did it crash? — very quickly. So that all those results from the training run can get back to the GPU in order to do the next iteration of training.

It is in the critical path. There are ways of overlapping. You'll hear about off-policy, where maybe you're training on the N-minus-one data, doing pipelining. But you can't do too much of that because you get model drift.

So what the world is asking for, what it needs, is a really fast CPU that can generate a lot of training data while you're training in order to make the model faster, and never let [the] GPU go idle. This might be a $30 billion, gigawatt data center of GPUs. I'm not going to skimp on the CPU side and have it sit idle, or have the potential of that model come up short because I couldn't run the compilation for too long and had to cut it off.

And then finally, when you actually deploy AI after you're done training, it's not just the AI model. The GPUs are telling the CPUs what to do. They run a SQL query, or they render an image, or they go to a website — all that’s happening on the CPUs. The more tool calling that can happen in fixed power, the more efficient it can be and still maintain these interactive use cases, the more valuable those tokens are.

And lastly, as we get to the agent world, where it's not just us doing chatbot with humans in the loop, we're going to have agents talking to agents at machine speed. You just took humans out of the loop again. That can happen as fast as the computers can compute.

Journalist 2: So, just to be clear, your customers — your ODMs, your Dell, HPs — if they want to build a system, that’s what they’ll get?

Ian Buck: They can build it like this [referring to the reference board brought to the Q&A] or, we will ship the chip itself.

Journalist 2: So, in theory then, your partners could go off the reservation and build a gaming PC, or whatever they wanted to do with it?

Ian Buck: They could. I think they’re all highly motivated to build what Nvidia recommends [and take advantage of] the opportunities with agentic use cases.

Intel NVLink Fusion partnership

NVLink Fusion is an interconnect which allows third-party AI accelerators and CPUs to communicate efficiently with Nvidia silicon. (Image credit: Nvidia)

Journalist 3: Ian, what's become of the partnership with Intel? Last year, you guys announced a partnership.

Ian Buck: We didn't talk about it in this keynote, but it's progressing. Fusion is a key part of that strategy. It's an IP block pl