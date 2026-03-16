Intel's roadmaps examined — 14A, Nova Lake, Diamond Rapids & AI accelerator push

Intel's 2026 roadmap is unlike any the company has published in recent years, because its manufacturing ambitions and its product launches have to succeed simultaneously.

Panther Lake, the Core Ultra Series 3 laptop processor unveiled at CES in January, is the first consumer chip built on Intel 18A — the company's new process node combining RibbonFET GAA transistors with PowerVia backside power delivery. Clearwater Forest, the next-generation Xeon E-core server CPU formally introduced March 3 at MWC 2026, is the server counterpart to it, and both are proof points for a foundry business that Intel has publicly stated could not justify proceeding to its next node, 14A, without first securing a major external customer.

Meanwhile, Intel is currently shipping the AI data center chip Gaudi 3, which has been available through cloud partners since late 2024. The chip was supposed to be followed by Falcon Shores, but Intel cancelled it for commercial release and confirmed it would deploy the chip internally instead, redirecting its GPU roadmap toward inference workloads. That produced Crescent Island, an inference-focused data center GPU which is expected to enter customer testing in the second half of 2026, with a potential successor in ‘Jaguar Shores’, due 2027.

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Meteor Lake to Nova Lake

(Image credit: Intel)

Since 2023, Intel's consumer CPU roadmap has focused on architectural consolidation, including the abandonment of the monolithic die. Meteor Lake, which launched in December 2023 as the first Core Ultra series processor, moved Intel's consumer laptop chips onto Intel 4 with Foveros 3D packaging, splitting compute, graphics, SoC, and I/O functions across separate tiles connected via hybrid bonding. That was an inflection point, with every subsequent generation iterating on that foundation rather than departing from it.

Then came Lunar Lake, the Core Ultra 200V series that launched in September 2024, which Intel hailed as its most power-efficient x86 platform, targeting the Copilot+ PC category with a fourth-generation NPU and the debut of the Xe2 graphics architecture. Arrow Lake followed in October 2024 as the desktop counterpart under the Core Ultra 200S branding.

While both share the multi-tile approach, they diverge at the process level. Arrow Lake consumer parts don’t use Intel 20A; Intel publicly confirmed the decision to use external nodes instead — almost certainly from TSMC — for the consumer desktop line. Intel originally said that 20A would be the node that would introduce RibbonFET and PowerVia, but the company moved those technologies to 18A instead and treated 20A as a stepping stone it bypassed for production.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel Consumer CPUs Platform Availability Process / Packaging AI Core Ultra Series 1 (Meteor Lake) December 2023 Intel 4 / Foveros 3D First "AI PC" generation; NPU debut Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) September 2024 External / SoC Integration 4th-gen NPU; Copilot Core Ultra 200S (Arrow Lake-S) October 2024 External nodes (TSMC) Enthusiast desktop AI Core Ultra Series 3 (Panther Lake) January 2026 Intel 18A First 18A client; Xe3 IGPU Nova Lake End of 2026 Unconfirmed Unconfirmed

Panther Lake, announced at CES in January 2026 as Core Ultra Series 3, is the first client platform built on Intel 18A. Intel cited over 200 system designs in development across laptop partners, alongside a claimed 60% better multi-threaded performance versus Lunar Lake at similar power, and up to 180 total platform TOPS — 120 of which come from the Xe3 integrated GPU and 50 from the NPU 5 architecture. Those figures are Intel estimates tied to specific workloads and comparison generations; the NPU alone meets Microsoft's 40 TOPS threshold for Copilot+ PC certification, but the 180 TOPS figure reflects all three compute engines combined.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Nova Lake is next, with Intel's Q4 2025 earnings guidance initially targeting an end-of-2026 launch. This, as we understand, is likely to be delayed to 2027; process node and die configuration details remain unconfirmed, and it’s far too early to speculate given that the upcoming Arrow Lake refresh (Core Ultra 200K Plus) is still to come.

Xeon and data center CPUs

Xeon 6 formalized a split Intel had been building toward for several years: P-core variants targeted at compute-intensive and AI inference workloads, and E-core variants aimed at density, throughput-per-watt, and scale-out workloads like containerized cloud infrastructure.

Sierra Forest launched in June 2024 as the first Intel 3 server product. Its E-core design packs a high thread count into a constrained thermal envelope, making it well-suited for high-density rack deployments. Granite Rapids, the P-core counterpart, followed in September 2024, targeting scientific computing, high-performance databases, and AI inference on large models. Both families share a common platform foundation — a unified I/O die connected via EMIB packaging — which reduces platform churn for OEMs and provides a validation reuse advantage across derivative SKUs.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Xeon Roadmap Xeon Family Availability Core Type Process / Packaging Xeon 6 E-core (Sierra Forest) June 2024 E-core Intel 3 Xeon 6 P-core (Granite Rapids) September 2024 P-core Intel 3 + EMIB Xeon 6+ E-core (Clearwater Forest) 1H 2026 (initial target) E-core Intel 18A + Foveros Direct 3D / EMIB 3.5D Diamond Rapids 2H 2026 or later P-core Unconfirmed

Meanwhile, Clearwater Forest, introduced March 3 at MWC 2026, is Intel's first 18A server CPU. Expected to be released later this year, the chip packs 288 Darkmont E-cores across 12 compute chiplets in its maximum configuration, each with 24 cores all built on 18A. Those compute tiles are stacked on three active base dies fabricated on Intel 3 using Foveros Direct 3D, while two I/O tiles on Intel 7 handle connectivity, and lateral integration across the package is handled by EMIB.

EMIB 3.5D then extends this further by combining those Foveros-stacked modules with Intel's second-generation EMIB bridges — scaled from 55-micron to 45-micron bump pitch — to link heterogeneous tiles laterally across the package, whether those are identical compute modules or disparate I/O and memory dies. The result is a package whose total silicon area far exceeds what a conventional silicon interposer could accommodate. A clean Clearwater Forest launch would therefore validate both Intel 18A and its advanced packaging simultaneously.

Finally, Diamond Rapids will arrive as an exclusively 16-channel platform after Intel cancelled the 8-channel SKUs that were originally planned for the Xeon 7 lineup. The remaining parts are expected to pack up to 192 P-cores across four compute tiles in an LGA9324 package, with 2nd-generation MRDIMM support pushing memory bandwidth to roughly 1.6 TB/s — nearly double Granite Rapids' ~844 GB/s. Intel has indicated a 2H 2026 launch window, but has said nothing more solid at this stage.

AI accelerators

(Image credit: Intel)

Intel’s AI accelerator portfolio hasn’t followed as clean a generational progression as its CPUs have. Gaudi 3, as previously mentioned, is the current shipping product and has been available through cloud partners and direct customers since late 2024, with Intel expanding availability throughout 2025.

Intel has marketed Gaudi 3 around openness and software portability, with the argument being that customers locked into Nvidia’s CUDA ecosystem face procurement and pricing constraints that a chip running on open frameworks like PyTorch and oneAPI can avoid. While this has let the chip find some traction, Gaudi 3 hasn’t achieved a meaningful share in large-scale training clusters where Nvidia’s accelerators still dominate by a huge margin.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Intel AI Acclerator roadmap Platform Status Target Workload Gaudi 3 Shipping Training and inference Falcon Shores Canceled N/A Crescent Island Sampling 2H 2026 Inference Jaguar Shores Reported only Unknown; Post-Crescent Island

The most concrete successor to Gaudi 3 in the near-term is Crescent Island, which Intel announced as an inference-focused data center GPU in October 2025 at the OCP Global Summit, with customer sampling due to begin in the second half of 2026. The card is built on the Xe3P architecture, a performance-enhanced version of the Xe3 GPU used in Panther Lake, and carries 160 GB of LPDDR5X memory.

That memory choice is a deliberate departure from the HBM stacks used by Nvidia and AMD in their high-end accelerators: Intel is positioning Crescent Island as a power- and cost-optimized part for air-cooled enterprise servers, with Intel CTO Sachin Katti citing "tokens-as-a-service" providers as the primary target. No performance figures have been disclosed.

When and if it does sample later this year, it will be going up against AMD's Instinct MI450 and Nvidia's Vera Rubin architecture, both of which use HBM4 and target a broader range of workloads. Crescent Island's narrower inference focus could make it competitive on cost-per-token, but the 160GB LPDDR5X configuration offers substantially less memory bandwidth than HBM-based competitors, which remains the main bottleneck for large model inference.

Jaguar Shores, meanwhile, has been confirmed by Intel as a product, though technical details about it remain sparse. Intel products chief Michelle Johnston Holthaus stated during the company's Q1 2025 earnings call that Jaguar Shores remains on the AI roadmap despite the cancellation of its predecessor, Falcon Shores, and described it as a rack-scale design incorporating silicon photonics interconnects. Intel has also confirmed, via a slide shown at its AI Summit, that Jaguar Shores