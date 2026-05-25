Imec builds world's first High-NA EUV-fabricated quantum dot qubit device — breakthrough could pull quantum computing onto the same manufacturing roadmap as next-gen AI processors, compressing timelines

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Imec may have revealed quantum computing’s clearest path to industrial-scale manufacturing

Imec High NA EUV machine
(Image credit: Imec)

Belgian semiconductor research giant imec this week announced what it describes as the world's first quantum dot qubit device fabricated using High-NA EUV lithography, marking one of the earliest demonstrations of advanced quantum hardware built using the semiconductor industry's most cutting-edge manufacturing technology. The device, unveiled at ITF World in Leuven on May 19, uses silicon quantum dot spin qubits — nanoscale structures that trap individual electrons and exploit their quantum spin states to store information — patterned at gate gaps of barely 6 nanometers.

At first glance, the announcement may seem like another entry in the increasingly crowded quantum computing race. The actual significance, however, has less to do with raw quantum performance and more to do with manufacturing — arguably the single biggest obstacle standing between experimental quantum systems and commercially useful quantum computers.

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Etiido Uko
Etiido Uko
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Etiido Uko is a news contributor for Tom's Hardware covering the latest updates in big tech and the PC industry. He is a mechanical engineer and senior technical writer with over nine years of experience in documentation and reporting. He is deeply passionate about all things engineering and technology, and is an expert in gadgets, manufacturing, robotics, automotive, and aerospace.